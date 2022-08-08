ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

WTOP

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash

Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
FORESTVILLE, MD
WTOP

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
CORAL HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 57, killed in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 57-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.Officers called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with Rockville shooting

Rockville police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting in Rockville, in which one person allegedly fired at a group of gang members filming a music video. The gang members then returned fire, according to police. Callen Baker, 18, of Jefferson, and Zachary Ciccantelli,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

