Florida State

Dream Girl
2d ago

DeSantis must go. His fascist agenda will ruin Florida and America. His policies are those of Hungary's Victor Orban. Republicans have gone nuts with their anti-democratic actions, and hate for minority groups and women's choice. Vote Blue, for liberty and justice for all. 💙

Larry Daryl
2d ago

If DeSantis wins, his supporters will say the election was a success. If DeSantis loses, his supporters will say the election was rigged, and we will have to listen to a years-long temper tantrum again. I hope he loses, but I am not looking forward to the whining if he does.

libs are hypocrites
2d ago

lol...Desantis is the best Governor in the country and is going to win reelection in a landslide in November so get your safe spaces ready libbies

floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried campaign touts poll showing her within 7 points of Charlie Crist

'This poll was commissioned at the height of his expected TV spending and he’s still losing vote share.'. A new survey of the Florida Democratic Primary race for Governor shows U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 42% to 35%. But Fried’s campaign is promoting the poll as evidence of Crist’s inability to “break through” in the contest.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the Democrats running for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Aug. 23, Democrats will decide who will take on incumbent governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, considered the frontrunners in the race, are in a heated fight for the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, little has been heard from candidates Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

American Federation of Teachers gives Charlie Crist a $500K boost

‘It’s the biggest single donation Crist has received this election cycle.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year is getting a big funding infusion from the American Federation of Teachers. AFT, which boasts more than 1.7 million across 3,000 local affiliates nationwide,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his top challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, continued pumping cash into ads, with both candidates making six-figure buys to start the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Four Democrats, one Republican in battle for new Florida District 93 seat

Matt Willhite's decision to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission has left newly drawn District 93 wide open. Four Democrats – youth director Shelly Albright, social worker Seth Densen, legislator staff member Tom Valeo and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron – are competing in the Aug. 23 primary essentially to replace Willhite, whose old District 86 covered much of the same territory as District 93.
FLORIDA STATE
#Southwest Florida#Florida Politics#National Polling#Election State#Progress Florida#Florida Watch#Agriculture#Democratic#Floridians
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘strong leader’ Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election

Fernandez-Barquin has proven himself a dependable ally to DeSantis in the Legislature. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election bid in House District 118. The Governor announced his endorsement of Fernandez-Barquin on Twitter, writing Monday that the twice-elected state lawmaker “has been a strong...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad

Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Senate Starts Gearing Up for Suspended District Attorney Case

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis […]
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race

A progressive group has released polling that suggests that Florida’s U.S. Senate race will be a nailbiter. Numbers from Progress Florida and Florida Watch show Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings tied, each with 45% support from those polled. Demings holds even with Rubio in the polling...
FLORIDA STATE

