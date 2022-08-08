Read full article on original website
Dream Girl
2d ago
DeSantis must go. His fascist agenda will ruin Florida and America. His policies are those of Hungary's Victor Orban. Republicans have gone nuts with their anti-democratic actions, and hate for minority groups and women's choice. Vote Blue, for liberty and justice for all. 💙
Larry Daryl
2d ago
If DeSantis wins, his supporters will say the election was a success. If DeSantis loses, his supporters will say the election was rigged, and we will have to listen to a years-long temper tantrum again. I hope he loses, but I am not looking forward to the whining if he does.
libs are hypocrites
2d ago
lol...Desantis is the best Governor in the country and is going to win reelection in a landslide in November so get your safe spaces ready libbies
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried campaign touts poll showing her within 7 points of Charlie Crist
'This poll was commissioned at the height of his expected TV spending and he’s still losing vote share.'. A new survey of the Florida Democratic Primary race for Governor shows U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 42% to 35%. But Fried’s campaign is promoting the poll as evidence of Crist’s inability to “break through” in the contest.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the Democrats running for Florida governor
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Aug. 23, Democrats will decide who will take on incumbent governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, considered the frontrunners in the race, are in a heated fight for the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, little has been heard from candidates Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.
floridapolitics.com
American Federation of Teachers gives Charlie Crist a $500K boost
‘It’s the biggest single donation Crist has received this election cycle.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year is getting a big funding infusion from the American Federation of Teachers. AFT, which boasts more than 1.7 million across 3,000 local affiliates nationwide,...
floridapolitics.com
‘Charlie is the leader this moment calls for’: Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Governor
‘He'll do what's best for Floridians, not just the politics of the day.'. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year. At a 5 p.m. gathering at Gramps in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Levine...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Democratic gubernatorial candidate
MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries. She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is now the 2024 Presidential Election favorite — or “favourite” — according to oddsmakers at UK-based BoyleSports.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7
Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
floridapolitics.com
The first day of school is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Every day is a school day if you learn something new. It’s back-to-school season in Florida. Actually, with students in some parts of the state set to return to the classroom today, it’d be more appropriate to call it “back-in-school” season. After you wave goodbye to...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his top challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, continued pumping cash into ads, with both candidates making six-figure buys to start the week.
Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida leaders are responding to the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republicans accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the agency and at least one Republican lawmaker in Florida is even calling for a special legislative session.
Primary elections: Four Democrats, one Republican in battle for new Florida District 93 seat
Matt Willhite's decision to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission has left newly drawn District 93 wide open. Four Democrats – youth director Shelly Albright, social worker Seth Densen, legislator staff member Tom Valeo and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron – are competing in the Aug. 23 primary essentially to replace Willhite, whose old District 86 covered much of the same territory as District 93.
Florida Senate Prepares For Possible Trial of Andrew Warren
Suspended Hillsborough state attorney says he will fight suspension by Gov. DeSantis
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses ‘strong leader’ Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election
Fernandez-Barquin has proven himself a dependable ally to DeSantis in the Legislature. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election bid in House District 118. The Governor announced his endorsement of Fernandez-Barquin on Twitter, writing Monday that the twice-elected state lawmaker “has been a strong...
floridapolitics.com
Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad
Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
Senate Starts Gearing Up for Suspended District Attorney Case
By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis […]
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: For 15 years Florida statutes required clean energy goals. Fried explains why they were implemented this week
Florida has a new plan for moving toward cleaner energy. As we’ve been reporting this week, that’s thanks to some 200 young people who pushed state leaders and especially Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to take action. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green spoke with Fried about why she’s implementing...
Florida House Candidate Faces Accusations of Making Major Misrepresentations
In state House District 16, located in Northeast Florida, the Republican primary has taken a different turn. Issues have taken a backseat over accusations that Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes is misrepresenting parts of his biography.. Over the past two weeks,...
miamitimesonline.com
New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
A progressive group has released polling that suggests that Florida’s U.S. Senate race will be a nailbiter. Numbers from Progress Florida and Florida Watch show Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings tied, each with 45% support from those polled. Demings holds even with Rubio in the polling...
Florida the Most Desirable State to Live, New Poll Shows
Rasmussen Reports released a poll last week, which shows that Florida leads the list of states where American adults move if they had the chance. The poll showed 18 percent of those surveyed would rather live in Florida if they could move to any other state they wanted. The...
