'This poll was commissioned at the height of his expected TV spending and he’s still losing vote share.'. A new survey of the Florida Democratic Primary race for Governor shows U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 42% to 35%. But Fried’s campaign is promoting the poll as evidence of Crist’s inability to “break through” in the contest.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO