Former Elks Lodge in Norwich to become Hotel Chelsea. How much is a room?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 2 days ago
NORWICH— A nearly 200-year-old building best known for having been the Elks Club will soon be on to its next chapter as a boutique hotel.

The Hotel Chelsea, featuring 24 rooms, is expected to open by the end of the year, said owner and proprietor Amit Patel. When open, rooms will start at $100 per night.

The hotel retains features from its past, from winding staircases and detailed molding, to fireplaces with marble mantles in some rooms. The inside features a white and blue color scheme, beds with a tall backboard, and an upscale hotel feel.

The buildout is in three phases, with the first being the 24 rooms and the lobby, the second being a banquet hall and a kitchenette, and a bar in the third phase. In the future, Patel may also rent a space for a ghost kitchen, which refers to restaurants that do not serve customers in a physical location, using apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats to deliver food.

During a visit to the building this week, Norwich City Council President Pro-Tempore Joe DeLucia was reminiscing about what the Elks Club looked like when he was younger, as his dad was the Exalted Ruler of the lodge in the early 1970s. However, he said, it’s important to have another draw to the city.

“The fact that the building is being repurposed and brought back to life is the most important thing to me,” DeLucia said.

The main clientele the hotel wants to attract are casino visitors, and eventually, people visiting the Preston Riverwalk. Patel said the Hotel Chelsea stands out in town, as it’s the only one that’s not a chain.

Norwich Community Development Corporation President Kevin Brown said Hotel Chelsea is in the walkable downtown area of Norwich, with points of interest nearby.

“If you stay at a downtown Uncasville hotel, the only thing you’ve got outside your window is Shantok Motors,” Brown said.

The Hotel Chelsea was also helped by Norwich’s American Rescue Plan funds. The Norwich Community Development Corporation gave the hotel $165,283 through the Norwich Revitalization Program Grant. Patel said those funds were used for code correction, from handicapped accessibility, to sprinklers.

Patel said the remodel has cost him $250,000 so far, and he’s expecting to spend another $200,000.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney was touring Norwich Thursday to see the impact of the American Rescue Plan, including the hotel. He said one of the goals of the Rescue Plan was “pumping the life” into communities like Norwich. Courtney said bringing outside people in can do just that.

“That foot traffic is good for downtown,” Courtney said. “This city has so much potential because of the walkablility factor, having the possibility of it becoming a food destination and where people want to shop.”

The building has been in the possession of Patel’s family since May 2019, when it was bought by Ganesha Hospitality, LLC. Back in January 2020, Patel said he planned on opening it that spring, but that was before the lockdown. Despite the pandemic, supply chain issues, and more, Patel said he stayed committed to the project.

“We’ve put a lot of money into it anyways,” Patel said. “We’re not going to stop; we have to move forward.”

Comments / 0

 

