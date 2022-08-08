Family Medical Center of Adrian celebrates National Health Center Week

ADRIAN — This week Family Medical Center, which has a clinic in Adrian at 1200 N. Main St., along with over 1,400 other community health centers throughout the country is celebrating National Health Center Week.

Family Medical Center of Michigan is a fully integrated system of primary health care centers in Monroe, Lenawee and Wayne counties, according to a news release from Family Medical Center.

Health centers first started in 1965 with a center in Mississippi and one in Massachusetts. Since then, health centers are now located in almost every county in the country serving more than 30 million patients a year.

These health centers provide primary care, dental services and behavioral health services. Health centers have had bipartisan support in Congress and support by most presidents since Lyndon Johnson.

Family Medical Center is special, according to its CEO Ed Larkins.

“Family Medical Center is one of the most innovative Health Centers in the nation in offering a variety of services to meet the needs of communities that it serves. It offers a range of services including medical, dental and behavioral health care for the young and elderly,” Larkins said in the release.

Family Medical Center is one of the largest providers of school-based community behavioral health services in the state of Michigan and in the country. Behavioral health services are provided to students in 53 schools across southeastern Michigan, and Family Medical Center will soon expand that number.

Family Medical Center recently started the Pam LaPan Concierge health service for senior citizens. Pam LaPan was a founding board member for Family Medical Center of Michigan who had passion for the uninsured and underinsured, the release said.

“The employees at Family Medical Center of Michigan ... have integrity and care deeply about the people and communities they serve. Since joining the Pam LaPan Concierge Health Services," Elaine Robeson, a community member and user of the service, said in the release. "Family Medical Center of Michigan is reliable and faithful, and I am so grateful that we in the community are able to have a program like the Pam LaPan Concierge Health Service."

Throughout the week of Aug. 7, Family Medical Center will be celebrating the contributions of its staff in meeting the health needs of its communities. FMC will also reach out to our many patients with food giveaways and other activities.