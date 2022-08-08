ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Family Medical Center of Adrian celebrates National Health Center Week

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

ADRIAN — This week Family Medical Center, which has a clinic in Adrian at 1200 N. Main St., along with over 1,400 other community health centers throughout the country is celebrating National Health Center Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShQo4_0h8l51Da00

Family Medical Center of Michigan is a fully integrated system of primary health care centers in Monroe, Lenawee and Wayne counties, according to a news release from Family Medical Center.

Health centers first started in 1965 with a center in Mississippi and one in Massachusetts. Since then, health centers are now located in almost every county in the country serving more than 30 million patients a year.

These health centers provide primary care, dental services and behavioral health services. Health centers have had bipartisan support in Congress and support by most presidents since Lyndon Johnson.

Family Medical Center is special, according to its CEO Ed Larkins.

“Family Medical Center is one of the most innovative Health Centers in the nation in offering a variety of services to meet the needs of communities that it serves. It offers a range of services including medical, dental and behavioral health care for the young and elderly,” Larkins said in the release.

Family Medical Center is one of the largest providers of school-based community behavioral health services in the state of Michigan and in the country. Behavioral health services are provided to students in 53 schools across southeastern Michigan, and Family Medical Center will soon expand that number.

Family Medical Center recently started the Pam LaPan Concierge health service for senior citizens. Pam LaPan was a founding board member for Family Medical Center of Michigan who had passion for the uninsured and underinsured, the release said.

“The employees at Family Medical Center of Michigan ... have integrity and care deeply about the people and communities they serve. Since joining the Pam LaPan Concierge Health Services," Elaine Robeson, a community member and user of the service, said in the release. "Family Medical Center of Michigan is reliable and faithful, and I am so grateful that we in the community are able to have a program like the Pam LaPan Concierge Health Service."

Throughout the week of Aug. 7, Family Medical Center will be celebrating the contributions of its staff in meeting the health needs of its communities. FMC will also reach out to our many patients with food giveaways and other activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Adrian, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Adrian, MI
Health
State
Massachusetts State
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Centers#Health Service#Family Medical Center#Congress
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
MAUMEE, OH
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy