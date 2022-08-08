ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCourtie Park has spots available for 'Michigan's longest garage sale'

By Cindy Hubbell
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Want to be a part of "Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale"?

Friday through Sunday, McCourtie Park has spots available to set up. Contact Somerset Township at 517-688-9223 for details.

Walker Tavern Historic Site is holding a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday featuring the Front Paige Band. This bluegrass group has been delighting family audiences for many years. Bring a friend, a lawn chair and a picnic and celebrate the last days of summer. Admission is free, but you do need a recreation passport for entry. The Friends of Walker Tavern will have their famous root beer for sale.

Heart O’ the Lakes Church at 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn, will have their annual farmers stand starting back up every Sunday morning beginning Aug. 14. Bring your fresh produce to share with others or take what you need. All donations for produce go toward the church’s missions.

Savanna Rose Dance Studio’s dance lessons will begin in the fall on Sept. 12. Registration will be weekly from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays until Sept. 6. Either call the studio or stop in to register. You may also register online at www.savannarosedancestudio.com . Class sizes will be limited, so register early for desired classes and days. Classes offered include creative dance, kids combo, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and more. Dance classes are for children ages 1.5 and older.

The Onsted Festival is coming up Aug. 19-21. This festival in the park features food vendors, crafts, cornhole, live band and a farmers market. Go to onstedmifestival.com for details.

Columbia School District has spaces still available for preschool through the Great Start Readiness Program and Head Start for 4-year-olds. Visit greatstartjackson.org or call 517-768-5130. Children who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, are welcome to apply.

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following specials coming up. Beginning at 11 a.m Wednesday, they are offering $1 coney dogs for members only.  On Friday, they will have swiss steak dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. for $9, and the public is welcome. The Irish Hills Eagles are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is planning the event “Mind, Body & Soul: A Health and Wellness Fair” from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Michigan International Speedway. This event is presented by Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. If you are interested in having a booth at this event, please email Kristina@IrishHills.com . Cost for a booth is only $50 for chamber members and $100 for non-chamber members. Call 517-592-8907 with any questions.

Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 124 S. Main St., Brooklyn and she can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: McCourtie Park has spots available for 'Michigan's longest garage sale'

