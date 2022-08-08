Read full article on original website
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
somerspoint.com
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12
On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
Proud Camden, NJ, Mom Buys Billboard for New Doctor Daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. From the time she was five years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in Psychology from the Philadelphia College...
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know
It's TidalWave week in Atlantic City. The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12th through 14th. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia
We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
Sheep, horses and pigs, oh my! County fair opens in South Jersey. (PHOTOS)
The 2022 Salem County Fair opened Tuesday with events such as the 4-H County Poultry Show, 4-H Sheep Show, 4-H English Horse Show, and the judging of home economics and produce contests. Other popular events taking place Tuesday night and throughout the fair are the pig races, kiddie tractor pull,...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Medford Seafood to Move or Open Second Store at Ironstone Village
The popular seafood supplier is gearing up to serve more fresh fish and secret-recipe soups
