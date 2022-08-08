ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know

It's TidalWave week in Atlantic City. The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12th through 14th. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other...
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered

There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia

We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
