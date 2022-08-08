ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Loretta Lynn Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Jack

In the late 1940s, Loretta Webb met the man who would become her husband, Oliver Lynn. And though the two had a tumultuous relationship, they remained together for nearly 50 years until Oliver’s death in 1996 at the age of 69. During that time, the couple had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest, Clara, Peggy, and Patsy.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
tvinsider.com

Former ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized With Stroke

Frank Fritz, who served as co-host on History‘s popular reality series American Pickers for several years, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to his former co-star, Mike Wolfe. Wolfe, who created the long-running antiques-based series, shared the news on Thursday in an Instagram post. “Frank has suffered...
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

