Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Photos: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Roars Through Downtown Nashville
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returned to Nashville with festivities on Friday through Sunday. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the IndyCar race took place throughout the streets of downtown Nashville. Although there was a weather delay, the race carried on over Korean Veterans Boulevard and beside Nissan Stadium. Brantley Gilbert was in attendance as he gave the driver the ceremonial, “start your engines,” speech prior to the race. Race fans had their day filled with food trucks, live music, and an exciting race.
Could You be the Next American Idol? Sign Up Now for Virtual American Idol Auditions
“American Idol” recently announced the three judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be returning with the show sixth season airing on ABC in Spring 2023. For the third year, “Idol Across America” returns where you can audition virtually. Tennessee’s virtual audition date is Wednesday, August 17th. Those auditioning will have some extra support from American Idol fifth season runner up HUNTERGIRL.
Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Live on the Green’s 2022 Lineup to Include Cheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Yola & More
Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the most anticipated lineup in the history of Live On The Green. This year’s festival will take place Thursday September 1 – Monday, September 5, 2022. The festival will feature a rich mix of talent, including Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’
CMT announced “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill. The star-packed event premieres Friday, September 16th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. Gill’s tourmate and vocalist Wendy Moten first revealed the news last night onstage in front of a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during night one of his four-night residency.
David’s Bridal & Reality Star Kaitlyn Bristowe to Host NashBlast Event & Introduce Exclusive Denim Fringe Jacket
David’s Bridal has joined forces with celebrity fashion designer DanielXDiamond, known for their coveted statement pieces for A-list entertainers, to release an exclusive custom denim fringe jacket tailored for all of life’s magical moments. The jacket turns the world into a runway. From bachelorette parties to girls’ night out, this limited-edition collaboration is the perfect addition to every stand-out wardrobe.
TobyMac is Inviting Fans to an Immersive Album Release Event
Seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac is inviting his fans to join him for a free, one-night only, 360° immersive audio and visual experience of his brand new album LIFE AFTER DEATH on August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amazon Music, the event is free, but a reserved, timed ticket is required for entry – tickets (limit of 4 per group) are available here.
Columbia State Announces 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series
Celebrating its twentieth season, Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series season. “We are very excited about our 20th Performance Series season,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “We will celebrate this momentous year with surprises throughout our season, and we hope you will join us for each and every performance.”
RELATED PEOPLE
ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater
ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee. Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5th at 10 am. FirstBank Amphitheater shared in a social media...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
Real Estate Inventory Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
There were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of July, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This indicates a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July 2021. “While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems like a huge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: James Daniel Richardson ‘D.R.’ Roberts Sr.
Brigadier General (retired) James Daniel Richardson “D.R.” Roberts, Sr., former Wing Commander, 118th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, passed away on August 5th at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradford Earl and Annie Byrn Roberts, his sister Anne Byrn Roberts,...
Former Foster Mom Crowned Mrs. Tennessee, Will Compete for National Title this Fall
When Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers. And now, in addition to...
Ribbon Cutting: Pep Boys in Murfreesboro
Pep Boys held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3609 Shelbyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Visit Pep Boys for every aspect of your vehicle’s care. From parts and tires to service centers, trust The Boys to get you there. 3609 Shelbyville Pike.
OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr.
We regret to announce the passing of Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr., 77, of Smyrna, TN, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Jerry was originally from Qulin, MO. Jerry served in the US Army for eight years. He was retired from Thompson Machinery, in LaVergne, TN, where he worked for 32 years. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes
Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes, age 84, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Villages of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Shelbyville but was a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Sonia graduated from O’More School of Architecture and Design. She was a member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school...
Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement
CFMT to Honor Lehman with Prestigious Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award in 2023. Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0