Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement
CFMT to Honor Lehman with Prestigious Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award in 2023. Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions
Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.
Ribbon Cutting: Pep Boys in Murfreesboro
Pep Boys held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3609 Shelbyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Visit Pep Boys for every aspect of your vehicle’s care. From parts and tires to service centers, trust The Boys to get you there. 3609 Shelbyville Pike.
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
Two Rutherford County Students Hit by Car off Campus Tuesday
Two Rutherford County School students were hit by a car Tuesday while off campus on Fortress Boulevard according to a WSMV news story. They were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. On August 5, 2022 a Rutherford County Schools’ student passed away after being involved in a pedestrian...
OBITUARY: Melissa Dawn Adcock
Melissa Dawn Adcock, age 52 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born May 6, 1970, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Melissa worked as a waitress since the age of 18. She was known for her love for her family,...
A Guide to Back-to-School Immunizations
Rimda Gupta is a physician at Vanderbilt Integrated Internal Medicine Cedar Lane in Tullahoma. This August, students in Tennessee head back to school, and that means it’s time to get up to date on immunizations. The decision to vaccinate your children is one that will protect them and help...
Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center
Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.
Columbia State Announces 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series
Celebrating its twentieth season, Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series season. “We are very excited about our 20th Performance Series season,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “We will celebrate this momentous year with surprises throughout our season, and we hope you will join us for each and every performance.”
Ribbon Cutting: Management & Marketing Concepts (MMC)
Management & Marketing Concepts held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 611 North Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Management and Marketing Concepts, Inc. is proud to serve the growing markets of Middle Tennessee. Locally based in Murfreesboro, TN, they provide property management services in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, Smyrna, and La Vergne.
OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr.
We regret to announce the passing of Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr., 77, of Smyrna, TN, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Jerry was originally from Qulin, MO. Jerry served in the US Army for eight years. He was retired from Thompson Machinery, in LaVergne, TN, where he worked for 32 years. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Real Estate Inventory Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
There were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of July, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This indicates a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July 2021. “While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems like a huge...
OBITUARY: Brent Lee Fogle
Brent Lee Fogle passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 45 years old. He was born in Middletown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Quality Land Management as a manager. Brent was preceded in death by his brother,...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Harvey J. Barrett
Mr. Harvey J. Barrett passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, he was 78 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and self-employed welder. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Mears Barrett; parents Malcolm and Mary Hall Barrett; children, Jeff Barrett, Karen Ferrell; and siblings, Eugene Barrett, William Barrett, Walter Barrett, Roger Dale Barrett, Jennie Lee Taylor, Sylvia Finch, Ann Shull.
Music on the Porch Day Comes to Sam Davis Home
In 2013 one man, Brian Mallman, a Los Angeles based artist, had an idea that art can make us see the world in a different way and make it a more peaceful place. Out of his idea, a group of musicians decided to start International Play Music on the Porch Day in 2018. It was a huge success, with thousands of musicians from 70 countries and thousands of cities participating. This year, on August 27, the Who Ever Shows Up Bluegrass Pickers will be participating in the event at the Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, located at 1399 Sam Davis Road in Smyrna.
