Nonprofit removing financial barrier to mental health care in East Tennessee
The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee was awarded a large grant from the Trinity Foundation in hopes to make mental health care more accessible to the community.
Report: Tenn. ranks in bottom half of the country for child well-being
A new look at how children are doing here in Tennessee. The latest well-being report ranks Tennessee 36th in the country.
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
Solving Tennessee's Teacher Crisis
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting. The event was advertised as an opportunity to ask questions about possible events related to ‘social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.’. Updated: 2 hours ago. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced they will now...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Former Foster Mom Crowned Mrs. Tennessee, Will Compete for National Title this Fall
When Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers. And now, in addition to...
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions
Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known, Influential Community Member to Board of Directors
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year
Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more than $3 million above...
Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday
Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
Rutherford Source
