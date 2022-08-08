Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
BBC
Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze
About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
Spalding fire: Man dies in house blaze as passerby who tried to help suffers burn injuries
A man in his 50s died in a house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help. The victim’s body was found after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding. Lincolnshire police said the property in Farrow Road suffered “100 per cent damage”. A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.Police...
BBC
Two killed and five injured in Leek car crash
Drivers of two cars have died and a further five people were injured after a car crash in Staffordshire. Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash on the A53 Buxton Road in Leek at about 16:30 BST on Monday. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
BBC
Wildfire breaks out in Truro, Cornwall
Crews have been battling wildfire "in the proximity of properties" in Truro. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received reports at about 11:15 BST of a grass fire in the area of Boscawen Park, Malpas. It said crews were working "under extreme heat and uneven surfaces" to contain the blaze. "This...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Hijacked Tesco van stopped by police stinger
Two men have been arrested after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast, colliding with other vehicles on the way. The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST. It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before police used a stinger at Dee...
BBC
Darrell Meekcom: Man who 'mooned' speed camera cleared of offence
A man who allegedly bared his bottom at a speed camera as part of a "bucket list" has been found not guilty of a public order offence. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, was arrested in November 2021 and subsequently charged. At Redditch magistrates' court on Tuesday, he was cleared of...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Abersoch: Two injured after vehicle falls off cliff face
Two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in fell off a cliff, rescuers have said. They were thrown from the vehicle which had fallen a "considerable distance" down the cliff face in Abersoch, Gwynedd, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said. Police, a drone unit, and fire services...
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say
A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
Comments / 0