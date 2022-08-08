A man in his 50s died in a house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help. The victim’s body was found after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding. Lincolnshire police said the property in Farrow Road suffered “100 per cent damage”. A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.Police...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO