BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately

A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Barbecues banned on Dartmoor to cut wildfire risk

A temporary ban on open fires and barbecues has been introduced by Dartmoor National Park Authority. The ban covers all common land within the national park. It has been introduced due to the prolonged dry weather and the risk of wildfires. The park is urging people who plan to spend...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Wildfire risk 'very high' warns Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

The risk of wildfires is "very high to exceptional", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has warned as the county continues to see hot temperatures. Firefighters dealt with several fires on Monday evening following a "busy weekend". These included a grass fire at Redmoor, Bodmin, where about 100 metres of hedges...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman locked in 20-year battle with neighbour over 50ft leylandii hedge that 'ruins' her countryside view admits defeat as council says it can't order her to chop them down because they don't block out enough sunlight

It was a view so inspiring that it inspired a 1977 hit, but a woman has given up on seeing the spectacular vista from her home, after being locked in 20-year battle with her neighbour over a 50ft leylandii hedge. Val Horton's Bathampton bungalow used to overlook Solsbury Hill in...
U.K.
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
The Independent

CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex

Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
LOTTERY
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found

Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan

Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
POLITICS
BBC

Leicester: Boy, 15, admits stabbing teenager in city centre

A boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in Leicester city centre after an argument. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught on CCTV confronting the victim in Market Street before the attack. He was arrested by police shortly after throwing the knife away in the minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Langsett Reservoir: Beauty spot parking charge plans opposed

Plans for parking charges at a South Yorkshire beauty spot would stop people enjoying the "stunning nature" on their doorstep, it has been claimed. Yorkshire Water has lodged an application to introduce parking charges at Langsett Reservoir. The firm is planning to introduce parking charges at four reservoirs to help...
TRAFFIC

