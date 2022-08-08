ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Names Bonnie Holman Supervisor of Career & Technical Education

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Wilson County Schools is very happy to announce that Bonnie Holman has been named as the district’s new Career & Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor.

She’s a product of WCS and was part of Lebanon High School’s 2005 graduating class. For the past five years she’s taught Agriculture and served as an FFA advisor at Wilson Central. She has over 15 years of teaching experience with a very experienced CTE background. She’s looking forward to getting a new school year started to go along with her new position.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an area which was instrumental in molding my career success,” says Mrs. Holman. “I credit many of my professional skills to my involvement in Career & Technical Student Organizations. They laid the foundation for my achievements and I’m excited to have the chance to facilitate the same for today’s students.”

She began her duties as the new CTE Supervisor over the summer, and already she’s made a big impact in promoting valuable CTE opportunities that are available to students.

“It is my hope to establish more meaningful opportunities in Work Based Learning, expand Early Post-Secondary Industry Certifications/College Credit and broaden Career and Technical Student Organization competition and involvement. All of these areas provide critical training to help students become college and career ready.”

Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell wants to see the CTE programs continue to experience strong growth and feels that Mrs. Holman’s professional background only strengthens those programs moving forward saying, “She has a deep understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish with our CTE programs. It’s all about providing our students with beneficial skills training in the heart of our high schools. She knows how to guide these programs because she’s been on the front line helping those students for many years. Having her in this position is going to be a great asset as we get set for a new school year.”

When she’s not tending to CTE duties, Mrs. Holman says she and her family love to farm. They raise sheep, cattle and ornamental plants. She also really enjoys riding and showing horses!

The post Wilson County Schools Names Bonnie Holman Supervisor of Career & Technical Education appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions

Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 11: 2 – 3 p.m. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. August 15: 6 – 7 p.m. August 18: 2 – 3 p.m. August 22: 6 – 7 p.m. August 25: 2 – 3 p.m. Tennessee Reconnect is […] The post Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement

CFMT to Honor Lehman with Prestigious Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award in 2023 Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire […] The post Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Names Travis Mayfield Deputy Director of Operations

Wilson County Schools is excited to announce that Travis Mayfield has been named as the new Deputy Director of Operations for the district. Mr. Mayfield is no stranger to the district. He’s served as principal at Wilson Central High School since 2015. Under his leadership, the school has achieved numerous state and national awards/honors. His […] The post Wilson County Schools Names Travis Mayfield Deputy Director of Operations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College Credit#Wilson County Schools#Wcs#Lebanon High School#Ffa#Wilson Central#Work Based Learning
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Mayor Expected to Make Big Announcement on Wednesday Regarding the Middle Point Landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland intends to make a major announcement Wednesday regarding the Middle Point Landfill, following the August 10th Council Workshop meeting at the Municipal Airport. Prior to the announcement, the Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Regular Workshop meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School

The district is very excited to announce that Dr. Jennifer Ankney has been named as the new principal of Wilson Central High School. Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell officially introduced her as principal to the WCHS staff last Friday during teacher in-service. Being part of our district over the past ten years in a variety […] The post Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional

COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity

Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Lou Taylor Claxton

Mrs. Mary Lou Taylor Claxton of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 82 years old. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carmen Anne Millard Taylor. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton D. Claxton who died in 2020 […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Lou Taylor Claxton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: William David Yeargin

William David Yeargin was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 21st, 1949 and passed away at Centennial Hospital on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, he was 73 years old. Mr. Yeargin resided in Mount Juliet, TN. David is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Yeargin, and sisters Lynn Higginbotham and Martine Yeargin. He is survived […] The post OBITUARY: William David Yeargin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon

Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 62 years old. Born July 5, 1960, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James and Sadie Barry Mann. She was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School, and also Vol State Community College. She retired […] The post OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee

Ms. Margaret Padgett Partee of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 86 years old. Born in Rhea County, TN, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended the University of Tennessee […] The post OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race

Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy