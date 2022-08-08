Wilson County Schools Names Bonnie Holman Supervisor of Career & Technical Education

Wilson County Schools is very happy to announce that Bonnie Holman has been named as the district’s new Career & Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor.

She’s a product of WCS and was part of Lebanon High School’s 2005 graduating class. For the past five years she’s taught Agriculture and served as an FFA advisor at Wilson Central. She has over 15 years of teaching experience with a very experienced CTE background. She’s looking forward to getting a new school year started to go along with her new position.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an area which was instrumental in molding my career success,” says Mrs. Holman. “I credit many of my professional skills to my involvement in Career & Technical Student Organizations. They laid the foundation for my achievements and I’m excited to have the chance to facilitate the same for today’s students.”

She began her duties as the new CTE Supervisor over the summer, and already she’s made a big impact in promoting valuable CTE opportunities that are available to students.

“It is my hope to establish more meaningful opportunities in Work Based Learning, expand Early Post-Secondary Industry Certifications/College Credit and broaden Career and Technical Student Organization competition and involvement. All of these areas provide critical training to help students become college and career ready.”

Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell wants to see the CTE programs continue to experience strong growth and feels that Mrs. Holman’s professional background only strengthens those programs moving forward saying, “She has a deep understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish with our CTE programs. It’s all about providing our students with beneficial skills training in the heart of our high schools. She knows how to guide these programs because she’s been on the front line helping those students for many years. Having her in this position is going to be a great asset as we get set for a new school year.”

When she’s not tending to CTE duties, Mrs. Holman says she and her family love to farm. They raise sheep, cattle and ornamental plants. She also really enjoys riding and showing horses!

