6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022.

REO Speedwagon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWLY1_0h8l321t00
photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Monday, August 8, 6:45 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

There’s still a few tickets left to see this lineup of REO Speedwagon, Styx, Unzoomed and Loverboy.

Buy tickets here.

Wiz Khalifa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwlCM_0h8l321t00
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 10th, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

Buy tickets here.

Christopher Cross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcVbM_0h8l321t00
photo Nashville Symphony

Thursday, August 11, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

This year, singer, songwriter and guitarist Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album. Join in at the Schermerhorn for an intimate performance featuring songs such as: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.

Buy tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU38w_0h8l321t00
photo from Live Nation

Friday, August 12, 6:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Buy tickets here.

Diamond Rio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivMq3_0h8l321t00
photo from Assembly Food Hall

Friday, August 12, 7 pm

Diamond Rio has been making history since 1991 when they released “Meet In The Middle”, making them the first country music group to ever reach No. 1 with a debut single. Since then, the band has celebrated its 30th anniversary and sold more than 10 million albums.

Buy tickets here.

Sam Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddtu3_0h8l321t00
photo from Eventbrite

Saturday, August 13, 7 pm

Breakers Marina, 526 Shamrock Road,Buchanan, TN

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he’s not here for the sake of tradition or legacy. He sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

