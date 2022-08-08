ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Six-Time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Dixon Wins Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing captured Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to move into sole possession of second place for career wins in INDYCAR history.

Dixon held off Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin by 0.1067 of a second to secure his 53rd career win – and second of the season – to break a tie with the legendary Mario Andretti. The all-time record of 67 wins is held by another legend, A.J. Foyt.

The 80-lap, second running of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix had eight cautions on the technical 2.1-mile, 11-turn layout around Nissan Stadium and across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge that fell nicely into Dixon’s favor. He started 14th, got caught up in an incident and on Lap 29 was actually running last in the 26-car field after a penalty for emergency service of his damaged car in a closed pit. The CGR race strategy included six pit stops – second most in the race – to help move him through the field and into contention.

“Kudos to the team,” Dixon said. “We had a big crash there that took half the floor off the car. We had to take four turns of front wing out, so we had no grip. Nashville is so awesome.”

McLaughlin, the pole sitter, and Dixon’s teammate Alex Palou, who finished third, dominated the first half of the race that led to podium finishes for both. McLaughlin led the first 22 laps before Palou took the point for a race-high 31 laps.

Nashville’s Josef Newgarden inherited the lead but needed a number of caution laps to avoid pitting and losing the lead. The Team Penske led 12 laps before he opted to pit during a caution and settled for a sixth-place finish despite contact with Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean.

Dixon pounced on the opportunity as he took the lead from Newgarden on Lap 66 and was able to hold off a charging McLaughlin for the final 15 laps. McLaughlin made a final dash to the inside of Dixon heading to the checkered flag on the front straight but fell just shy.

“We were worried about him (McLaughlin) because I knew he would take chances,” Dixon said. “He kind of has to with the standings at the moment. He was super fast as well. He had fresh tires, too. I was a sitting duck. If there had been a lap or two more, it would have been really tough to do.”

“We were alongside there across the finish line,” McLaughlin added. “But man, we were 16th on that last pit exchange and had an awesome restart, and then the car was fast. Just fell short at the end. Congrats to Scotty. Always dreamed of racing him to the finish. That was a proper duel.”

The victory moved Dixon into prime contention for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, improving to second behind Team Penske’s Will Power. Power, who finished 11th, owns a six-point lead over Dixon, 450-444, with three races remaining in the 17-event season.

The race was delayed for 90 minutes due to inclement weather, including lightning in the area.

Sunday Notebook: Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing continued his dominant season with his series-leading fifth win in Sunday’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race. He started on the pole and led all 35 laps as he cruised to a 7.221-second victory over Sting Ray Robb of Andretti Autosport. Robb’s Andretti Autosport teammate Hunter McElrea was third in the caution-free race. … Justin Wetherill, who finished runner-up in Saturday evening’s opening race, earned the victory in Sunday’s SRO GT America finale. He edged his Triarsi Competizione teammate Onofrio Triarsi, Friday’s race winner, by .0342 of a second to give Ferrari the top two spots. Mirco Schultis, driving a Corvette, finished third for Mishumotors in the SRO3 class. Robb Holland, driving a Porsche for Rotek Racing, was tops for the second time in two races in the GT4 class as he took ninth overall. … Gavin Harlien, who finished runner-up in Friday’s Stadium SUPER Trucks opener, won Sunday’s finale. He nipped Saturday’s winner Matt Brabham by 0.0811 of a second for his second win of the season.

The post Six-Time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Dixon Wins Big Machine Music City Grand Prix appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

Kevin Harvick ended months of frustration by surging in the final stage and winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The victory ended a 65-race winless string for Harvick and boosted him from an outsider into a spot on the Cup playoff grid. Harvick became the 15th different driver to score a Cup win this season. Sixteen drivers will advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Foyt lands Bommarito backing for Kirkwood at WWTR

A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from the Bommarito Automotive Group on the No. 14 Chevy driven by Kyle Kirkwood at next weekend’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technologies Raceway. Bommarito, which also serves as the event’s sponsor, follows Sexton Properties, which stepped up to support the No....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Ntt#Ntt Indycar#Cgr
racer.com

Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead

A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Vasser Sullivan, Winward take GT victories at Road America

Pfaff Motorsports appeared to make the call of the race among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO contenders, bringing Mathieu Jaminet in just before a full-course yellow came out with 54m left in the 2h40 minute IMSA Fastlane.com SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Putting left-side tires on the No....
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

IndyCar results, points after Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Scott Dixon made IndyCar history Sunday in topping the results of the Music City Grand Prix, passing Mario Andretti for second on the all-time win list and moving into second in the points standings. With three races remaining, Dixon is six points behind championship leader Will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy