SAVE THE DATE!

The Town of Pegram is turning 50 years old in 2022! The town of Pegram hopes you will join us them on Saturday, September 17th from 4:30pm – 9:30pm at Pegram Park to celebrate Pegram’s history and look forward to the future of our community.

In an effort to improve communication with residents, the Town of Pegram has established an email notification distribution list. If you’re interested in receiving email updates and reminders regarding Town events, meetings and other important matters, please send your email address to Mayor@pegram.net

The post The Town of Pegram is Turning 50 Years Old! appeared first on Cheatham County Source .