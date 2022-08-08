Effective: 2022-08-07 18:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona East central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO