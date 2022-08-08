Beyonce Bags Best U.K. Singles Chart Performance In 14 Years

Click here to read the full article.

Beyonce pushed LF System all the way, though in the end, the electronic duo held on for a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records).

The Scots’ disco-reviving summer hit accumulated 5.1 million streams in the most recent cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

Coming in at No. 2 is Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which rises four spots for a new peak position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart , getting there in its seventh week.

That’s the superstar U.S. singer’s best placing on the national singles survey since “If I Were a Boy” went to No. 1 in 2008 — 14 years ago (Bey also ruled the chart in 2010 with “Telephone,” her collaboration with Lady Gaga).

With “Break My Soul” managing a second-place finish, Bey just misses out on the chart double, as her most recent LP Renaissance roars to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Two more tracks from it impact the latest singles chart Top 20, with “Cuff It” starting at No. 14, for the week’s highest debut; and “Alien Superstar” at No. 16, lifting her U.K. Top 40 tally to 38.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic is flying high with Top Gun: Maverick release “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), lifting 12-10 for its only appearance in the Top 10. “I Ain’t Worried” is the first top flight appearance for the Ryan Tedder-led band since 2014, when “Love Runs Out” reached No. 3.

Finally, James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” takes a ride up the chart (36-25 via The Cross), Australian DJ and producer Luude continues to climb with his drum ‘n’ bass reimagining of Mattafix’s “Big City Life” (up 37-28 via Warner Records), and British British-Ghanaian producer lands his first U.K. Top 40 entry with “Propellor” (Black Butter), featuring Dave and BNXN, new at No. 38.