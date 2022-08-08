ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Bags Best U.K. Singles Chart Performance In 14 Years

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Beyonce pushed LF System all the way, though in the end, the electronic duo held on for a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records).

The Scots’ disco-reviving summer hit accumulated 5.1 million streams in the most recent cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

Coming in at No. 2 is Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which rises four spots for a new peak position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart , getting there in its seventh week.

That’s the superstar U.S. singer’s best placing on the national singles survey since “If I Were a Boy” went to No. 1 in 2008 — 14 years ago (Bey also ruled the chart in 2010 with “Telephone,” her collaboration with Lady Gaga).

With “Break My Soul” managing a second-place finish, Bey just misses out on the chart double, as her most recent LP Renaissance roars to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Two more tracks from it impact the latest singles chart Top 20, with “Cuff It” starting at No. 14, for the week’s highest debut; and “Alien Superstar” at No. 16, lifting her U.K. Top 40 tally to 38.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic is flying high with Top Gun: Maverick release “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), lifting 12-10 for its only appearance in the Top 10. “I Ain’t Worried” is the first top flight appearance for the Ryan Tedder-led band since 2014, when “Love Runs Out” reached No. 3.

Finally, James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” takes a ride up the chart (36-25 via The Cross), Australian DJ and producer Luude continues to climb with his drum ‘n’ bass reimagining of Mattafix’s “Big City Life” (up 37-28 via Warner Records), and British British-Ghanaian producer lands his first U.K. Top 40 entry with “Propellor” (Black Butter), featuring Dave and BNXN, new at No. 38.

thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Billboard

Beyoncé Triples Up Atop Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts for First Time

Beyoncé Triples Up Atop Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts for First Time

Beyoncé triples up at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated Aug. 13), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the U.S. for the first time. Beyoncé tops the Artist 100 for the first time, dating to the chart's 2014 launch, thanks to her new LP Renaissance. The LP launches as the superstar's seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate.
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Blasts to U.K. No. 1

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Blasts to U.K. No. 1

It's official: Beyonce's Renaissance era is off to flying start on both sides of the Atlantic. Bey's new album blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart for her fourth solo leader there, and first since Lemonade squeezed its rivals back in 2016. The superstar U.S. singer does it with relative ease, as her seventh studio set outsells its closest competition by a ratio of 3:1, the Official Charts Company reports. Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment) is also the market-leading LP on wax. Previously, Beyonce led the national albums survey with Dangerously in Love
Billboard

KSI and Tom Grennan Eye No. 1 Debut on U.K. Chart With ‘Not Over Yet’

KSI and Tom Grennan Eye No. 1 Debut on U.K. Chart With 'Not Over Yet'

LF System's five-week reign over the U.K. singles chart could come to an abrupt halt, thanks to a fast-starting KSI and Tom Grennan collaboration. With an advantage of less than 1,000 chart units, "Not Over Yet," a motivational masterclass by KSI and Tom Grennan, leads the midweek chart. If it stays on course, "Not Over Yet" will provide the first leader for either act. LF System can't be ruled out with their disco-fueled hit "Afraid To Feel," which has dominated the singles survey for more than a month, and is currently in second place on the
Beyonce
Lady Gaga
Billboard

Why Was Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ the First 2022 Album by a Female Artist to Top the Billboard 200?

Why Was Beyonce's 'Renaissance' the First 2022 Album by a Female Artist to Top the Billboard 200?

The news of Beyoncé's triumph on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Aug. 13) with her seventh official solo LP Renaissance came with a somewhat startling realization: It's the first album released by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 since Adele's 30, which reigned on the listing from the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022. That span of over seven months between No. 1 albums by female artists is the longest in over half a decade, since a 31-week drought following Lady Gaga's Joanne topping the Billboard 200 on
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
The Independent

Madonna shares gushing note from Beyoncé following ‘Break My Soul’ collaboration: ‘Masterpiece Genius’

Madonna shared a gushing note she received from Beyoncé after the pair collaborated on her song “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”.Madonna shared a photo of the note, which was attached to a huge bouquet of flowers, on her Instagram Story with the caption: “thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix !”The note itself read: “Thank You, Queen. I'm So Grateful For You. You Have Opened Up So Many Doors For So Many Woman. You Are Masterpiece Genius.“Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For...
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title

"Hold me closer, tiny dancer." Elton John and Britney Spears' rumored remake of John's "Tiny Dancer" officially has a title, "Hold Me Closer," borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. "Hold Me Closer" was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music's Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop.
BBC

Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
The Independent

Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on new song

Britney Spears has made a comeback to the music industry with a new song collaborating with Sir Elton John.The track is called “Hold Me Closer,” a new version of Sir Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”It is Spears’ first song since her conservatorship, in which her personal and business life was controlled by her father and an attorney, was terminated in November 2021.Sir Elton announced the release on Monday, 8 August, sharing an image on Instagram that said “Hold Me Closer” with a rose and a rocket emoji.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Beyonce Tops Billboard 200 & Hot 100 With ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Break My Soul’

Five Burning Questions: Beyonce Tops Billboard 200 & Hot 100 With 'Renaissance' and 'Break My Soul'

Any remaining questions over whether Beyoncé could still dominate the pop world in the 2020s were basically answered this week. The Queen reigns over Billboard's two marquee charts during this frame, as Renaissance bows atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, while its lead single "Break My Soul" jumps from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Renaissance, the first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project, debuts with 332,000 equivalent album units — the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles' Harry's House. "Break My Soul" marks her eighth No.
Billboard

BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink World Tour: Here Are the Dates

BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink World Tour: Here Are the Dates

BLACKPINK will be in your area very soon! Today (Aug. 8), The K-pop superstars announced the dates for their Born Pink world tour on Monday (Aug. 8). Spanning from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, the trek is set to make stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of press time, the official Born Pink world tour website reads "and more" at the end of the list of dates, indicating that additional dates may be on the way. The Born Pink world tour marks the girl group's third concert tour following the
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Jax Debuts With Body-Positivity Anthem ‘Victoria’s Secret’

Hot 100 First-Timers: Jax Debuts With Body-Positivity Anthem 'Victoria's Secret'

Pop singer-songwriter and American Idol alum Jax makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her feel-good, body-positivity single "Victoria's Secret." The song, released on Atlantic Records, debuts at No. 83 with 5.6 million U.S. streams (up 68%) and 7,000 downloads sold (up 35%) in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. It jumps 5-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart (which factors weekly sales and Complete My Album returns in the iTunes Store, and corresponding deductions to the volume of tracks purchased during the
Billboard

From ‘Believe’ to ‘Break My Soul’: Why the Dancefloor Offers Veteran Pop Divas a New Path to the Top of the Charts

From 'Believe' to 'Break My Soul': Why the Dancefloor Offers Veteran Pop Divas a New Path to the Top of the Charts

In addition to its fifteen joyous new songs, Beyoncé's Renaissance era has unleashed a Pandora's box of discourse upon the world. From dance music history lessons to debates about samples, interpolations, and writing credits, conversations around Beyoncé's latest album have spanned generations and disciplines. In the midst of all of these discussions, one point that hasn't been properly underscored is how rare it is for an album by a female pop artist in her 40s to be dominating so much of the cultural conversation in the first place. "Break My Soul," the lead single
Billboard

Missy Elliott Is Getting a Street in Her Hometown Named After Her

Missy Elliott Is Getting a Street in Her Hometown Named After Her

Next time you're in Portsmouth, Virginia, be sure to stroll down Missy Elliott Boulevard. That's right, Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) to rename a portion of a street after the iconic rapper, according to local news station WTKR. The name change is particularly special, as Elliott is a native of the southwest Virginian city. The street, currently named McLean Street, serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino. "I am forever GRATEFUL [prayer emoji] P-TOWN [raised hands emoji] VA #757 LOVE," the "Get Ur Freak
Billboard

Billboard

