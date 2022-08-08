ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

UF College of Nursing receives $3.6M grant

The UF College of Nursing will receive a $3.6 million state grant to educate the next generation of front-line providers following the COVID-19 pandemics’ impact on health care. Florida lawmakers made an effort to combat the nursing shortage and the funds will help the state’s top-ranked nursing program to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County

Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
FRDAP awards grant for Forest Park renovations

The Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) recently awarded the City of Gainesville a $200,000 matching grant to support the Forest Park renovation, expected to begin in early 2023. The park needed significant improvements after it was transferred from Alachua County to the city in November 2017. It currently includes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
MICANOPY, FL
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
WILLISTON, FL

