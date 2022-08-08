Read full article on original website
WCJB
SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida. The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental...
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF College of Nursing receives $3.6M grant
The UF College of Nursing will receive a $3.6 million state grant to educate the next generation of front-line providers following the COVID-19 pandemics’ impact on health care. Florida lawmakers made an effort to combat the nursing shortage and the funds will help the state’s top-ranked nursing program to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County
Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
WCJB
Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course. They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions. The meeting...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
mainstreetdailynews.com
FRDAP awards grant for Forest Park renovations
The Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) recently awarded the City of Gainesville a $200,000 matching grant to support the Forest Park renovation, expected to begin in early 2023. The park needed significant improvements after it was transferred from Alachua County to the city in November 2017. It currently includes...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies introduce new K-9 deputy
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy. County leaders are meeting Chaos. Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago. Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will...
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
WCJB
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -July Thomas is the one candidate who told TV20 so far that, politicians are not her cup of tea. Although, Thomas also mentioned that one of her top priorities is to reimagine city development. Thomas says changing the culture within city hall is just as important too....
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
WCJB
Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future. The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road. The...
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?
the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, FloridaMiosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens.
WCJB
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
