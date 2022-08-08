ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

EVGA slashes RTX 3090 Ti price by $1000 to just $1149

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KahFL_0h8l04gi00
(Image credit: EVGA)

Graphics card prices have been on a downward trajectory for some time, but there's one card that kept its premium price. It's the RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab), a monster of a card by just about every measure. At $1,999 it was never going to be a card the majority would consider buying, but if you really want one, you can get one for just $1,149 (opens in new tab).

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Gaming (say that 10 times fast) was originally listed for $2,149, so a full $1,000 drop is impressive. At the time of writing it was out of stock, but the higher-clocked FTW3 Ultra Gaming is just $50 more at $1,199 and is in stock. Whether it will stay that way depends on how eager people are (opens in new tab) to buy a high-end GPU close to the launch of the RTX 40 series (opens in new tab) in the coming months.

If you want the best RTX 30 card of all, it's the RXT 3090 Ti. It uses the fully enabled GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores, 84 dedicated ray tracing (RT) cores and 336 Tensor Cores. Add to that 24GB of fast GDDR6X and you've got yourself one heckuva card, and one that won't suddenly seem slow even after next-gen cards launch.

EVGA's 3090 Ti graphics cards come with Nvidia's 'Face Your Demons game' bundle that includes Ghostwire: Tokyo (opens in new tab), Doom Eternal (opens in new tab), and Doom Eternal Year One Pass. Not a bad bit of added value on top of the steep discount on the card itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Xak6_0h8l04gi00

Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

The bigger question is whether this is a limited-time special by EVGA, or the beginning of a larger trend. As the launch of next-generation cards gets closer, vendors and retailers will want to clear their stocks. The last thing they want to do is be stuck with cards priced at $1,500 or more that no-one wants to buy. EVGA could be taking a smart approach by clearing out its high-end stocks before they become a problem.

Graphics card pricing is still on a downward trend, though the drops aren't as dramatic as they were a couple of months back, perhaps due to higher logistics costs and inflation. When you see dramatic price drops like this EVGA card, you wonder if there are more drops to come.

Might we see a sub-$1,000 RTX 3090 Ti? Go back a few months when a 3090 non-Ti was $3,000 or more and I'd have laughed at that suggestion. But if next-gen cards live up to the hype (opens in new tab), even a $1,000 3090 Ti might seem like it's overpriced. It's an interesting time for the GPU market, that's for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckJYd_0h8l04gi00

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell business laptops are over half off today

Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Computer#Stock#Graphics Card#Gpu#Doom Eternal Year
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could consume lesser power than initially anticipated

So far, prolific leakers have all agreed that Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards will be quite power-hungry. The top-of-the-line RTX Titan (tentative) is rumoured to draw up to 800 Watts at peak loads. Its younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could guzzle up to 420 Watts and 300 Watts, respectively. However, those figures could be a lot lower at launch.
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Unannounced AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs surface with up to 12 cores and 24 threads

Although the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are just around the corner, the company hasn’t stopped releasing new processors using the Zen 3 architecture. Now, a slew of AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded chips has surfaced thanks to a specifications sheet for Advantech’s AIM-522 motherboard spotted by HXL. The CPUs include the Ryzen 9 5950E, the Ryzen 9 5900E, the Ryzen 7 5800E, and the Ryzen 5 5800E.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
Place
Tokyo, JP
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display

Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Save big on one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors out there

This high-refresh-rate Alienware display is a nice pickup for less than $300. Amazon's got a deal on a wicked fast 240Hz Alienware display for just $234 (opens in new tab). That's more than $140 off its usual price of $375. The last time this thing was even remotely this cheap was at the end of last year when it was $200 during the holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free

AMD gave us another reason to choose Team Red over Nvidia’s Team Green with a powerful driver update earlier today. The Adrenaline 22.7.1 driver update gives AMD Radeon GPUs a whopping 92% performance boost, along with some quality-of-life improvements. The news was dropped without warning by AMD in a...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Score the Best Price Ever on a Rare 38" LG Gaming Monitor with Thunderbolt 3, and More

If you've been shopping around for a new gaming monitor, we've got you covered. Today you can pick up a 34" Dell S3422DWG ultra-wide gaming monitor for under $400. If you game on a laptop, you should seriously consider the 38" LG 38WN95C-W gaming monitor with Thunderbolt 3. It's not cheap, but it's the best price we've seen so far. In other deal news, score a Kingston 1TB SSD for only $65, save $50 off an Xbox Series S console, or grab a powerful EVGA GeForce TX 3080 Ti GPU for only $899.99.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

New Chinese Biren BR100 GPGPU apparently beats Nvidia's Ampere A100

China’s attempts to take on established CPU and GPU makers have not seen much success ever since the country expressed its intent to become less reliant on “Western” technology a few years ago. Most of China’s new consumer-grade chips are years behind entry-level products from Intel, AMD or Nvidia, while the more powerful server-grade and HPC chips are not readily available for testing. Still, progress is being made, at least on the GPGPU front, as a new Chinese company called Biren just presented chips advertised to be faster than Nvidia’s Ampere-based A100 models.
Cult of Mac

Powerful but tiny M1 Mac mini drops to lowest price yet

Apple’s tiny yet powerful M1 Mac mini is again down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. This is for the 512GB variant that is available for $749.99, down from its $899 retail price. The listing page only has a $30 discount, with the additional $119.01 discount automatically applied at...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy