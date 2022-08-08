Read full article on original website
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ORDINANCE FOR LOAN
On Wednesday morning, the Indiana County Commissioners approved an ordinance concerning a new general obligation loan. The loan for $3,575,000 will go through First Commonwealth Bank at a rate of 3.55 percent over a 15 year time span. The money from this bond issue will go towards the various planned improvements at county facilities, including new roofing at some county buildings, a new security system and boilers at the county jail, and new boilers and HVAC upgrades at the courthouse.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GET READY FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board is scheduled to meet tonight, with many items on the agenda related to the start of the 2022-23 school year. Included on the agenda for tonight’s meeting are motions to approve offering student accidental device insurance for the district’s Chromebooks, an update to the district’s electronic device policy, approval Tri-County Transportation’s vehicles drivers and substitute drivers, approval of the bus routes for this year, and the approval of an agreement with Tom Talmadge Painting to complete a chemical treatment and washing of the exterior at the district’s office and elementary school.
Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’
ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
IUP ANNOUNCES WELCOME WEEK SCHEDULE
With classes set to start within the next few weeks, IUP released plans for its annual “Welcome Week” this afternoon. IUP is expecting approximately 700 new students on the first move-in day, which is Saturday, August 13th, and 600 are expected the following day. New students will head to the KCAC at their scheduled time between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days for the one-stop check-in process. This is to make sure that all administrative needs for students are provided prior to moving in.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ANGELO ZUCCA, SR., 84
Angelo Zucca, Sr., 84, of Indiana, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Friends will be received, Sunday, August 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street. (Please use the rear entrance of the funeral home from Nixon Avenue due to the Italian Festival on Philadelphia Street.)
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE USING BACKUP PHONE NUMBER FOR NON-EMERGENCIES
Indiana Borough Police are advising people that their phone system is going through some problems. Police say that when you call their non-emergency line of 724-349-2121, they receive a message saying that the line is disconnected or no longer in service. The police department is working on fixing the issue,...
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette among dozen of properties bought by land bank
Westmoreland County’s Land Bank purchased a dozen tax delinquent properties Monday, including a former brewery building in west Jeannette that officials long have described as blighted and targeted for removal. The county’s tax office sold 27 properties at Monday’s judicial sale and earned more than $199,600. Officials put 49...
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer
Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
New Kensington Back to School Bash open to families in need from anywhere
An upcoming Back to School Bash in New Kensington will be open to grade school children in need from anywhere. “We’re going to give them a stocked book bag,” said Laurie Johnson-Wade, a founder of Lost Dreams Awakening, one of the event sponsors. “Our theme is: Positioning Them for Success.”
Railroad crossing work in Somerset County to cause detours
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Closures are expected for three railroad crossings in Somerset County for the week of Aug. 15. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that detours will be in effect for the closures from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and the work will only take place at the railroad crossings. […]
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
Westmoreland happenings: peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
