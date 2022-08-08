Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community
AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening. According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The man driving the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountain-topmedia.com
The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims
While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
WATCH | ‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive. A Breathitt County family said they are clinging to hope and positive thoughts that their loved one is somewhere safe nearly two weeks after the deadly floods. Updated: 8 hours ago.
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtloam.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Resumes School Walk Through Program
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department is once again is working in cooperation with Laurel County and East Bernstadt schools to conduct their “School Safety and Security Walk-Through Program.” Sheriff Root says it provides an added level of security to the schools. These random, unscheduled safety checks are conducted routinely throughout the school year to help provide a safe learning environment. Sheriff Root asks parents to keep this in mind as you see patrol cars in the school parking lots and when your children tell you about seeing deputies walking the hallways of their school. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide this service regularly throughout the school year.
wchstv.com
Floyd County deputies ask for public assistance in armed robbery investigation
MARTIN, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Floyd County have asked for public assistance in an armed robbery investigation. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a BP gas station along Route 80 in Martin, Kentucky, according to a social media post from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. The...
mountain-topmedia.com
3 injured in home explosion
DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’ll come back:’ After five feet of water, Letcher County man looks to rebuild
MILLSTONE, Ky. — When the north fork of the Kentucky River took over Buddy Young’s Millstone neighborhood in Letcher County last week, it filled his home with five feet of water. “Everybody says, you know, ‘It comes fast,’ and it did,” said Young. “We didn’t have any time...
Comments / 0