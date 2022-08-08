ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

WCPO

Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
JEFF, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community

AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening. According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The man driving the...
AGES, KY
County
Knott County, KY
Knott County, KY
Sports
County
Perry County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
mountain-topmedia.com

The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims

While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County family shares story of escaping flood

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Person
Joe Engle
Person
Aaron Crawford
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
#Linus School Sports#Superheroes#Patriots#Police#University Of Kentucky#Perry County Sheriff#County Line Church#Breathitt Perry County
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Sports
wtloam.com

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Resumes School Walk Through Program

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department is once again is working in cooperation with Laurel County and East Bernstadt schools to conduct their “School Safety and Security Walk-Through Program.” Sheriff Root says it provides an added level of security to the schools. These random, unscheduled safety checks are conducted routinely throughout the school year to help provide a safe learning environment. Sheriff Root asks parents to keep this in mind as you see patrol cars in the school parking lots and when your children tell you about seeing deputies walking the hallways of their school. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide this service regularly throughout the school year.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

3 injured in home explosion

DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

