Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department is once again is working in cooperation with Laurel County and East Bernstadt schools to conduct their “School Safety and Security Walk-Through Program.” Sheriff Root says it provides an added level of security to the schools. These random, unscheduled safety checks are conducted routinely throughout the school year to help provide a safe learning environment. Sheriff Root asks parents to keep this in mind as you see patrol cars in the school parking lots and when your children tell you about seeing deputies walking the hallways of their school. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide this service regularly throughout the school year.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO