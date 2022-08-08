Life comes at you fast, which is why we try following Ferris Bueller’s sage advice and stop to look around once in a while so we don’t miss it. This means cherishing where you are and what you have now, because in the blink of an eye everything can change. Unfortunately for a man in Washington state, that change was negative as a fire wiped out his collection of over 20 cars and his house.

