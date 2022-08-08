ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorious

Fire Destroys Washington Man’s Car Collection

Life comes at you fast, which is why we try following Ferris Bueller’s sage advice and stop to look around once in a while so we don’t miss it. This means cherishing where you are and what you have now, because in the blink of an eye everything can change. Unfortunately for a man in Washington state, that change was negative as a fire wiped out his collection of over 20 cars and his house.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Recycled plastic bridge in Yorkshire Dales the 'county's first'

A Yorkshire Dales bridge made out of recycled plastic is claimed to be the first of its kind in North Yorkshire. The newly-installed footbridge crossing Swinney Beck, near Masham, would "last longer than a timber frame", North Yorkshire County Council said. The old bridge, between Ellingstring and Healey, was replaced...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonnes#Plant#Hot Weather#Accident#Elstow Recycling#Bbc
BBC

Portadown: Four vehicles extensively damaged in arson attack

An arson attack in Portadown, County Armagh, has caused extensive damage to four vehicles and spread to a nearby property, police have said. They received a report of the fire in the Derrycarne area at about 01:50 BST on Sunday. Two of the cars were "gutted" while the other two...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps

A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development

A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

