At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Fire Destroys Washington Man’s Car Collection
Life comes at you fast, which is why we try following Ferris Bueller’s sage advice and stop to look around once in a while so we don’t miss it. This means cherishing where you are and what you have now, because in the blink of an eye everything can change. Unfortunately for a man in Washington state, that change was negative as a fire wiped out his collection of over 20 cars and his house.
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
BBC
Recycled plastic bridge in Yorkshire Dales the 'county's first'
A Yorkshire Dales bridge made out of recycled plastic is claimed to be the first of its kind in North Yorkshire. The newly-installed footbridge crossing Swinney Beck, near Masham, would "last longer than a timber frame", North Yorkshire County Council said. The old bridge, between Ellingstring and Healey, was replaced...
BBC
Portadown: Four vehicles extensively damaged in arson attack
An arson attack in Portadown, County Armagh, has caused extensive damage to four vehicles and spread to a nearby property, police have said. They received a report of the fire in the Derrycarne area at about 01:50 BST on Sunday. Two of the cars were "gutted" while the other two...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BBC
Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels
Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
Dramatic video shows 'disgruntled, fired employee' using large excavator to tear down yacht brokerage building
A 59-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection with the incident that took place in July in Ontario, Canada.
Bristol University physics student, 20, died in fire after lithium batteries in his laptop exploded while he was asleep
A 'genius' Bristol University student died in a fire at his cottage home after lithium batteries in his laptop exploded while he was asleep. Edward Hughes's badly burned body was found in the living room of his mother's home, Deviock Cottage, near Torpoint, Cornwall, on 29 August last year. A...
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
‘Selfish’ driver mocked for parking Land Rover on pavement, but his response could divide opinions
A “SELFISH” Land Rover driver who parked on the pavement of a village street has hit back at his critics. The vehicle was photographed completely blocking access to pedestrians in the Leicestershire town of Birstall at the end of last month. A critic posted the image on the...
Nightmare: Classic Cars Stolen, Allegedly Destroyed at Demo Derby
555 Banger VideosThe worst nightmare of any classic car owner is to have it stolen, and yet for two owners, it reportedly got worse from there.
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development
A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
buzzfeednews.com
A Disabled Woman And Her Family Drowned In Their Basement Home In South Korea
Heavy rain in Seoul on Monday evening quickly led to floods across the city, with photos on social media showing a man trapped on top of a car and major shopping areas and a university filled with water. K-베네치아. The floods have killed at least nine people...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
