Sacramento, CA

2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

 2 days ago

The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. 

According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]

San Diego, CA
San Jose, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise

Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP

WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
WOODLAND, CA
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo. 
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side. The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.The crash remains under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
