Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty
The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
The Motley Fool
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
Zacks.com
This Week's 5 Key Earnings Charts
Earnings season isn’t over even though nearly 90% of the S&P 500 has already reported. Now is the time we hear from smaller companies, the retailers and dozens of companies that were recent IPOs or SPACs. The earnings report from these 5 companies are going to be key this...
Zacks.com
Follow Oppenheimer? Buy S&P 500 ETFs
The S&P 500 is off 13.5% this year (as of Aug 3, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, supply chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index saw the worst start to a year since 1939. But things are...
Zacks.com
3 Balanced Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments. The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of...
Zacks.com
Semiconductor ETFs Tumble: What Lies Ahead?
PSI - Free Report) , First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (. SOXX - Free Report) , Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (. SOXQ - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (. XSD - Free Report) fell nearly 5% each on the day. What Happened?. Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (. MU...
Zacks.com
3 Short-Term Government Bond to Beat Volatile Market Conditions
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs to Tap for Revenue Growth Potential
The second-quarter (Q2) earnings reporting cycle is in full swing. Investors have already shifted their focus from Fed and Russia and put emphasis on earnings releases. Bottom line may be investors’ top focus going into an earnings season, but top line probably tells you more about the inherent strength of a company.
cryptoslate.com
Unknown investor buys $3B worth of Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest holders
A mysterious investor spent over $3 billion to purchase nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10 and became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. The unknown buyer purchased their Bitcoins for an average of $23,000 each. According to data from June 2022, Satoshi Nakamoto is the largest Bitcoin...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
JP Mogan Says Crypto Markets 'Have Found A Floor': Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Have Bottomed
Asserting that the anticipation over the Ethereum Merge was the main driver behind the rally in the cryptocurrency market over the last few weeks, financial services firm JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM says that the markets have found a bottom, despite subdued trading volumes. BTC, ETH up 36% and 102%...
Zacks.com
2 ETFs With Outsized Volume on Large-Cap & Revenue
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.4% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
