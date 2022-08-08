ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
STOCKS
pymnts

Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%

How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

This Week's 5 Key Earnings Charts

Earnings season isn’t over even though nearly 90% of the S&P 500 has already reported. Now is the time we hear from smaller companies, the retailers and dozens of companies that were recent IPOs or SPACs. The earnings report from these 5 companies are going to be key this...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Follow Oppenheimer? Buy S&P 500 ETFs

The S&P 500 is off 13.5% this year (as of Aug 3, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, supply chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index saw the worst start to a year since 1939. But things are...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Balanced Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments. The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Semiconductor ETFs Tumble: What Lies Ahead?

PSI - Free Report) , First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (. SOXX - Free Report) , Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (. SOXQ - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (. XSD - Free Report) fell nearly 5% each on the day. What Happened?. Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (. MU...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Short-Term Government Bond to Beat Volatile Market Conditions

Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Sector ETFs to Tap for Revenue Growth Potential

The second-quarter (Q2) earnings reporting cycle is in full swing. Investors have already shifted their focus from Fed and Russia and put emphasis on earnings releases. Bottom line may be investors’ top focus going into an earnings season, but top line probably tells you more about the inherent strength of a company.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Unknown investor buys $3B worth of Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest holders

A mysterious investor spent over $3 billion to purchase nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10 and became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. The unknown buyer purchased their Bitcoins for an average of $23,000 each. According to data from June 2022, Satoshi Nakamoto is the largest Bitcoin...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

2 ETFs With Outsized Volume on Large-Cap & Revenue

SPY - Free Report) lost 0.4% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
STOCKS

