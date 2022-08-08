Read full article on original website
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Beta Lands Mid-September, How To Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially hits your gaming systems in October, but players eager to get their hands on the latest shooter from the franchise will have access to the Beta in September. Playstation players will get first dibs followed by Xbox and PC users a week later. Infinity Ward dropped the intel […]
motor1.com
Singapore F1 track to be playable map in new Call of Duty game
The Marina Bay circuit, host of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, will be a playable map in the next Call of Duty game, developers Infinity Ward have announced. F1 in recent years has enjoyed a boom in popularity thanks largely to Netflix's fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive, which has ushered in a legion of new fans to the racing series.
The PC version of Madden 23 doesn't include its biggest new feature
EA Sports says it wants Madden's PC and current-gen console versions to be comparable "in the future."
FIFA・
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
These are the free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for August with your membership.
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
IGN
Splatoon 3 Will Have 'Large-Scale Paid DLC' and at Least Two Years of Free Updates
If you're liking the look of Splatoon 3 based on today's Splatoon-focused Nintendo Direct: good news. we're about to get a lot of it for a long time. Nintendo has confirmed it will support Splatoon 3 with free updates for at least two years, and will also have "large-scale paid DLC" available at some point in the future.
Apex Legends:Hunted Bug Fixes
The newest season of Apex Legends has finally arrived. Season 14 also titled Apex Legends: Hunted brings not only a new legend but also addresses many bugs and issues back in season 13. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Bug Fixes. Character Bug Fixes. Newcastle. Where Newcastle could get...
techeblog.com
Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic
In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
NME
‘Apex Legends’ anti-cheat bug is reportedly banning players
Apex Legends players are reporting a bug surrounding the game’s anti-cheat software that is making them get banned. As reported by Dexerto, players of the free-to-play battle royale are taking to Reddit and claiming that the game’s anti-cheat feature isn’t working as it’s intended. It seems...
IGN
Half-Life 2 VR Beta Release Announced for September
Half-Life 2 is getting a VR mod, and it’s arriving in beta form this September. Half-Life 2: VR, a headset version of the narrative FPS classic will begin its open beta on PC next month – but no specific date has been announced just yet. “Good news, everyone!”...
How to Unlock Rocket League Live Fortnite Cosmetics
Complete challenges and earn rewards in Rocket League Live to kit out your Fortnite character during this event.
IGN
Xbox Series S Performance Boost & an Activision Update - Unlocked 556
With the news that the Xbox Series S Performance Boost benefiting developers after direct feedback, the Podcast Unlocked crew discusses the success of the Series S console and why they like it. In addition, Activision Blizzard not only covered an upcoming Modern Warfare stream in the coming months,, but there were also a few news bits about the merger with Microsoft that we missed last week. There was a hefty bit of news to discuss this week so join us as we discuss each story together this week on IGN's Podcast Unlocked.
IGN
Xbox's Cloud Gaming Service Could Get Titles like Sekiro, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and More
Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service features titles that are available on the company’s Game Pass subscription. However, it seems like that is about to change, according to fans that spotted several new games on the Cloud Gaming platform. On Twitter, user @Knoebelbroet posted links and screenshots for Elden Ring...
CNET
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Happening at Call of Duty: Next
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Oct. 28 for PC and consoles, and fans excited about the game will get their first look at its multiplayer version on Sept. 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event. Developer Infinity Ward will showcase Modern Warfare 2's...
IGN
FIFA 23 - Official Matchday Experience Deep Dive Trailer
Join the FIFA 23 development team to learn all about the new matchday experience. Covering HyperMotion 2 AR Replays, goals, new celebrations, and more, this deep dive trailer outlines each update and new addition. FIFA 23 launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia on September...
FIFA・
