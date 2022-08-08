ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
CNET

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy

The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine. Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling. The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch BYD Tang Range Test In Norway: Similar To Audi e-tron 55

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway. Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.
CARS
electrek.co

Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a new home electric vehicle (EV) charger. Sunrun’s 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features that allow customers to configure charger settings and control charging.
VERMONT STATE
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Cars
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest Electric Cars for 2022 Says Car and Driver

Times are changing, and electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be paving the way to an alternatively powered future. However, EVs have had difficulty keeping costs down and convenience up. As a result, consumers are slower to adopt the fully-electric lifestyle. Still, if you go for the cheapest electric cars on the market like the 2022 Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV, you might save some money.
CARS
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Tesla Model Y, Not a Genesis GV60

Whether it’s due to the company’s head start in the electric car segment or not, Tesla has dominated the EV market for quite a while. As such, it’s no surprise the Tesla Model Y is one of the standout luxury EVs for the 2022 model year. But how does this seemingly family-friendly electric SUV compare against newer luxury entrants into the market? Here are the three reasons you may want to pick the 2022 Tesla Model Y, not a Genesis GV60.
CARS
ForConstructionPros.com

Lightning eMotors Launches Mobile EV Charger

Lightning eMotors announced the unveiling of its second-generation lightning mobile chargers for commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EV). The mobile DC fast charger offers deployment of charging capabilities where static charging stations are not possible or insufficient. Designed to accommodate a number of use cases, these chargers benefit fleets without the constraints associated with installing static charging stations.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

The Best EV of 2024 Could Be a Minibus

The best electric vehicle of 2024 could be an electric microbus. Here's what you need to know about the VW ID. Buzz. The post The Best EV of 2024 Could Be a Minibus appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto G32 launched in India

The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in Europe last month, and now it is also headed to India. The Moto G32 will be available for INR 12,999 which is about $164 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 16th of August.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter

After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
CHARITIES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

