Artist of the Week: Julie Fuchs
French Soprano Makes Debut at Rossini Opera Festival in ‘Le Comte Ory’. This week the Rossini Opera Festival is set to open with one of the composer’s most beloved comedies, “Le Comte Ory.” In recent years the opera has had a renaissance being performed around the world and championed by some of the leading opera singers. The festival has lined up an all-star cast including Juan Diego Florez, who is one of the leading interpreters of the opera. But this production of “Comte” will also star one of opera’s biggest rising stars, Julie Fuchs, in her debut in the Pesaro Festival.
Composer / Pianist Felix Jarrar to Showcase ‘Summer Salon’ Concert
On August 20, composer / pianist Felix Jarrar will showcase “Felix Jarrar’s Summer Salon,” a recital featuring such artists as Natalie Polito, Caroline Spaeth, Andrew Jurden, and violinist Adam von Housen. The performance, which will take place at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, will feature...
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
Festival d’Aix-en-Provence 2022 Review: L’Incoronazione di Poppea
It never ceases to surprise how Monteverdi’s operas prove themselves time and again to be not just supreme examples of how the art form succeeds as a dramatic medium, able to communicate directly with present day audiences, with characters who resonate so clearly with the modern mind, even over a distance of 400 years, but also the degree to which the operas lend themselves to a variety of stagings.
Jonas Kaufmann to Perform in Arena di Verona’s ‘Aida’ Production
Jonas Kaufmann is set to sing Radamés in Arena di Verona’s controversial “Aida” production. The company said, “On an apparently ordinary day, here we are with some exciting news: Jonas Kaufmann will play Radamès at the Arena di Verona on August 28, 2022! After the success of the 2021’s gala (which ended with seven encores: does any of you remember?) and waiting for his show in 2023, the famous tenor will make his debut in a whole opera in the Arena. Next to him, a cast of stars: an ‘Aida’ that is going to be memorable.”
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
Lamont Dozier, prolific Motown songwriter and producer, dies at 81
In four years, Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland crafted dozens of top 10 songs and mastered the blend of pop and rhythm and blues.
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma to Present ‘Cinema Opera’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to present opera films at the Piazzale Antistante of the Teatro Costanzi in a series entitled “Cinema Opera.”. The company will present “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” “La traviata,” and “La bohéme” directed by Mario Martone from August 10 to 13, 2022. The series will be presented in collaboration with Rai Cultura and Martone will be present before each screening.
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Premiere: Glasgow DJ/Producer BETH Reveals Spine-Tingling House Jam “Get 2gether”
Building on decades of rave history north of the border, Glasgow-hailing DJ and producer BETH is gearing up to release her brand new single, “Get 2gether”, a big, full-bodied number built on a wall of gut-shifting low-end. There’s plenty more to it than just bass—although there is plenty...
Third Eye Theatre Ensemble to Present Han Lash’s ‘Beowulf’
Third Eye Theatre Ensemble will present the midwest premiere of composer and librettist Han Lash’s “Beowulf” this September. Lash’s “Beowulf” portrays a different sort of character than the Old English poem by the same name. Instead, this Beowulf, a military doctor, copes with past trauma from war. This story brings to light the struggles of modern-day heroes and what it means to show compassion and love in hard times.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
White Snakes Projects to Present ‘Cosmic Cowboy’
White Snake Projects is set to present “Cosmic Cowboy,” a new work of poli sci-fi that blends ancient history and fantasy to talk about the subject of colonization. Jacobs’s inspirations were the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock and the historic landing of the space probe Philae on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The work, which was composed by Elena Ruehr, is set to premiere at ArtsEmerson’s Robert J. Orchard Stage in Boston and will mark the first in-person performance by the company since the start of the pandemic.
Odyssey Opera to Present US Premiere of Rachmaninoff’s ‘Troika’
On September 25, 2022, Odyssey Opera will return to live performances with the American premiere of Rachmaninoff’s “Troika.”. This concert performance will feature the three one-act operas which comprise the trilogy: “Aleko,” “The Miserly Knight,” and “Francesca da Rimini.”. Company founder Gil Rose...
Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE Announces First Year
“Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE” is set to celebrate its first annual competition in Batumi in September 2022. The International Vocal Competition “Opera’s Golden Voice” will be an opportunity for both beginners and experienced singers, to present their abilities in front of the leading specialists of the world opera industry.
DOMi & JD BECK: Tiny Desk Concert
The jazz duo known for dazzling, brilliant live performances delivered at the Tiny Desk, with a set of songs from its debut album.
La Jolla Community Center Announces ‘Opera Wednesdays’ Concert
La Jolla Community Center will present an opera concert on August 10, 2022. The showcase, which is part of the California-based company’s “Opera Wednesdays” monthly series that features a recital on the second Wednesday of every month, will star soprano Katherine Polit, mezzo-soprano Sarah-Nicole Carter, mezzo-soprano Tzytle Steinman, soprano Tasha Koontz, and pianist Nicolas Reveles.
Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
Tatiana Maslany to Star in 6-Episode All-Girls Boarding School Thriller, Marking Return to AMC
Click here to read the full article. Orphan Black vet Tatiana Maslany is returning to the AMC fold with a starring role in Invitation to a Bonfire, a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school. The six-episode series, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, follows Zoya (Industry‘s Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member Leo (Game of Thrones‘ Pilou Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife Vera (Maslany). Inspired by Vera Nabokov, Maslany’s character “is more than Leo’s wife,” per AMC....
