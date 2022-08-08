Read full article on original website
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, transfers to Sierra Canyon High from Texas.
3 way too early bold Portland Trail Blazers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2022 offseason under a ton of pressure to deliver on Damian Lillard’s wishes for a competitive squad. Now that the 2022 NBA draft and much of the offseason are pretty much done, the Blazers didn’t do too badly. To be honest, the Blazers made every effort to regain their competitiveness this offseason.
Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond
The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?
Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago. European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.
Somers: Could playing for Phoenix Suns make Kevin Durant happy? Don't count on it
Kevin Durant’s relationship with his employer, the Brooklyn Nets, reached the ultimatum stage this week, with Durant telling owner Joe Tsai to make a choice between Durant and coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Tsai responded by tweeting that he's sticking by his front office and coach. ...
Phoenix Suns linked to point guard Kemba Walker as potential free agent signing
The Phoenix Suns could use some help at the point guard position. Would a 4-time NBA All-Star be the perfect fit to back up Chris Paul? One NBA Eastern Conference...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships. Joking about the...
Phoenix Suns picked to finish first in 2022-23 NBA record projection without Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns are projected to have the Western Conference's best record in the 2022-23 season … without Kevin Durant. ESPN recently unveiled its projection for next season and it has the Suns going 56-26 to earn the best record in the West. "Sure, Phoenix is coming off a surprising second-round meltdown to the...
Grizzlies lob another shot at Draymond Green
After a brief ceasefire, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming out blazing again. An image went viral this week of a motivational quote that the Grizzlies apparently wrote on a chalkboard in their team facility. The quote read, “‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’ -Draymond Green”
Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will likely not complete a KD trade
Yardbarker
ESPN Projects Phoenix Suns to Finish First in West
There's a lot to like about the Phoenix Suns. Their run to the 2021 NBA Finals and response by setting franchise records in the regular season last year proved to be no fluke despite still being without their first NBA title. Yet the Suns still have a few questions surrounding...
