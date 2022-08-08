ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond

The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?

Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago. European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies lob another shot at Draymond Green

After a brief ceasefire, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming out blazing again. An image went viral this week of a motivational quote that the Grizzlies apparently wrote on a chalkboard in their team facility. The quote read, “‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’ -Draymond Green”
Yardbarker

ESPN Projects Phoenix Suns to Finish First in West

There's a lot to like about the Phoenix Suns. Their run to the 2021 NBA Finals and response by setting franchise records in the regular season last year proved to be no fluke despite still being without their first NBA title. Yet the Suns still have a few questions surrounding...
