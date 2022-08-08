Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
tri-statedefender.com
Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!
I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
One-on-one with the MSCS deputy superintendents leading the new school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders get back into the swing of the new school year, they are doing so without Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who is on paid leave during an outside investigation into whether he violated district policy. ABC24’s Richard Ransom went one-on-one with the...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools begin new year with new academic goals & initiatives from district leaders
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools began its 155th year; a fresh start with new goals. Deputy Superintendents Dr. Angela Whitelaw and Dr. John Barker said expectations haven't changed, even with an uncertain future for the district's top leader. Both are co-leading the district while Superintendent Dr. Joris...
MSCS students return to class for new school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Class is back in session: Memphis-Shelby County Schools students headed back to school Monday morning. Teachers across the county have been gearing up for the new school year, and parents have been preparing for the start of a new routine. Students at Belle Forest Community School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to consider when creating a health checklist for your child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As parents and students lead towards the close of the first week of school, ABC24 wants to cover all corners by making sure that you and your child are prepared for an overall successful school year. Methodist Medical Group Family Physician Dr. Arlesia Jones says having...
Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent tours schools on first day
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Alongside Memphis-Shelby County Public Schools, Millington Municipal Schools also kicked off their school year on Monday, August 8. Superintendent Bo Griffin went on a tour of some of the district schools to start the day. “Just welcome everybody back, [I’m] just so excited to see our...
KIPP Memphis Public Schools celebrates first day of classes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charter schools also started up Monday and KIPP Memphis is among them. It said from the youngest to the oldest learners, students are excited to return to their buildings and start a journey to academic excellence. KIPP said it still has some open slots for families...
Germantown Municipal Schools says lead problems in some water sources have been resolved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District warned parents ahead of the first day of class about high lead levels in some of the school sinks. ABC24’s Eryn Rogers spoke with the district's communications director Monday morning. She said they routinely test for lead each summer, and they found some water sources that tested outside the limits at Houston High and Middle, Farmington, Dogwood, and Riverdale Elementary Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unsafe lead levels found in water at Germantown schools as students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns heading into the first day of school in Germantown after the school district announced unacceptable lead levels in the water. The two schools affected are Riverdale School and Houston High School. Riverdale has three sinks affected and Houston High School has a total of 22...
500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
localmemphis.com
Memphis-Shelby County Schools deputy superintendents said they're ready to co-lead ahead of new school year
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leaders assured parents and students they're ready to go—planning ahead of the district's 155th year, which starts on Monday. Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will co-lead the district when class begins after the MSCS school...
Tennessee Tribune
500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13
Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It's almost time for heading back to class in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is starting in next week all over the Mid-South, and leaders with Millington Municipal Schools said they're preparing to give students a great learning experience. The district held a teacher and staff convocation event Friday, and then they got classrooms ready, with parents helping out...
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
LeMoyne-Owen College begins day two of fundraising telethon | Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is leading into the second and final day of its fundraising telethon 807 Day of Giving, which will allow the college to fund student scholarships, retention, and recruitment. As the only HBCU in the city of Memphis for the last 160 years, LeMoyne-Owen College...
Memphis Police Department recruiting new officers at hiring expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to keep the community safe, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring fair on August 27. It's happening at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free parking at the Mud Island River Park parking garage.
DeSoto County Schools begins new school year with school resource officers on each campus for first time
HERNANDO, Miss — When DeSoto County Schools students head to class and begin their new school year Thursday morning, they'll be greeted with new security upgrades and more student resource officers. Leaders with the state's largest and fastest growing school district spent the summer prioritizing safety more than ever,...
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1