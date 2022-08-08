ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tri-statedefender.com

Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!

I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS students return to class for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Class is back in session: Memphis-Shelby County Schools students headed back to school Monday morning. Teachers across the county have been gearing up for the new school year, and parents have been preparing for the start of a new routine. Students at Belle Forest Community School...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Germantown Municipal Schools says lead problems in some water sources have been resolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District warned parents ahead of the first day of class about high lead levels in some of the school sinks. ABC24’s Eryn Rogers spoke with the district's communications director Monday morning. She said they routinely test for lead each summer, and they found some water sources that tested outside the limits at Houston High and Middle, Farmington, Dogwood, and Riverdale Elementary Schools.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13

Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

