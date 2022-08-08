Read full article on original website
Related
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field
"Exceptional" treasure trove of ancient Roman gold coins found in the United Kingdom.
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
lonelyplanet.com
Tutankhamun's treasures are heading to Boston as part of a sell-out world tour
Tutankhamun's treasures are touring some of the world's biggest cities in sell-out exhibitions and this summer, it's Boston's turn to get the Ancient Egyptian royal treatment. The exhibit is part of a 10-city world tour that kicked off in 2018 to mark the centenary of the tomb's discovery; showcasing the largest collection of artefacts from Tutankhamun's tomb ever to be publicly displayed. Boston was recently announced as the next stop following sell-out showings in Paris (where it drew more than 1.4 million visitors, making it France’s most-visited exhibition ever), Los Angeles and London.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Auction House Specialist Is Rewriting the Rules of the African Art Market
Click here to read the full article. In museums and galleries, and on the art market, African art has become sought-after. But international recognition didn’t happen overnight, as many might assume. Instead, it came through the concerted efforts of African art experts like Bonhams specialist Helene Love-Allotey. In sales at that auction house, Love-Allotey has been quietly rewriting the rules of the burgeoning African art market. In 2020, Love-Allotey broke away from the tradition of putting the most expensive lot on the cover of sale catalogues, placing Zanele Muholi’s Sasa, Bleecker, New York, 2016 from their “Somnyama Ngonyama” series on the...
See Inside a Meticulously Restored 18th-Century Sicilian Palace
There are few more universally appreciated moments in design than a dramatic before-and-after reveal—especially when the home in question is an 18th-century Sicilian palace. Palazzo Castelluccio was built by the region’s most prominent patriarch, Marquis di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, in 1782, following the devastating earthquake that struck nearly a century earlier. It may have been a tragic natural disaster that destroyed much of the city, but the quake forced the people of Sicily to rebuild their beloved homes, cafés, and government buildings, which essentially ushered in a new wave of architectural styles. Most of the reconstruction took on a heavy Baroque look, but del Castelluccio opted for a neoclassical appearance for his family’s new home. Centuries later, Palazzo Castelluccio is still a gleaming testimony to classic Sicilian architecture and the city’s appreciation for all things decorative arts. And the story of how it stayed that way is chronicled in ACC Art Books’s A Palace in Sicily: A Palace Restored.
Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry
Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
Atlas Obscura
Meiji University Museum’s Criminal Materials Department
One of Japan’s top private universities, Meiji University has its main campus in the Kanda area of Tokyo, in addition to several research centers and a museum exhibiting unique collections inherited from three different museums: archaeology, commodities, and criminal materials, established in 1952, 1951, and 1929, respectively. The archaeological...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Face Paint and Folklore Transform Chicago Bride for Traditional Wedding in Kosovo
DONJE LJUBINJE, Kosovo (Reuters) - For Bosniaks in the Kosovan village of Donje Ljubinje, a wedding ceremony is an art form. Maintaining a centuries-old tradition, the two-day event is a festival of music and dance to showcase a bride resplendent in traditional Bosniak costume. American Melissa Guerrero was dazzled when...
Atlas Obscura
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
European Roman Catholic churches are typically marked by their austere design. And while the exterior of St. Francis’ Basilica fits the mold, its doors open up to an explosion of color. The church, among the first tall brick-and-sandstone built in Krakow, was originally consecrated in the 13th century. Hundreds...
Comments / 0