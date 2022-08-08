Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 09:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snow levels in the Brooks Range are around 5000 feet this afternoon and will fall to around 2000 feet overnight and Tuesday with up to 4 inches of accumulation expected by Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will be east of the Dalton Highway. Temperatures will also be falling with the low temperatures in the passes falling into the 20s. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Punta Gorda, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock, Gulf Cove, South Venice, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Placida, Rotonda, Cleveland, Grove City, Warm Mineral Springs, Lake Suzy, Venice Gardens, Charlotte Harbor, Palm Island and Solana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3 inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3 inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades, Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM PDT this afternoon for a portion of Southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Portage; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE GEAUGA...NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...CUYAHOGA...LAKE...NORTHERN SUMMIT CENTRAL LORAIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Isle of Wight and east central Southampton Counties through 230 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sedley, or 8 miles north of Franklin. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Windsor, Ivor, Zuni, Sedley, Vicksville, Whitley, Collosse, Berlin, Walters and Burdette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 11:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otero County through 1230 PM MDT At 1202 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Mescalero. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mescalero, Soldier Canyon and Sierra Blanca Peak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Henry, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Henry; Patrick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Floyd, east central Carroll, southwestern Henry, Patrick and southwestern Franklin Counties through 230 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Alum Ridge to Ararat. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stuart Floyd Ararat Woolwine Willis Indian Valley and Ferrum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, northwestern Franklin and east central Montgomery Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bent Mountain, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Copper Hill Bent Mountain Poages Mill and Cave Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caldwell, southeastern Avery and northwestern Burke Counties through 230 PM EDT At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Newland, or 5 miles east of Linville Falls. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crossnore, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Linville Falls, Edgemont, Globe, Pineola, Jonas Ridge and Linville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans, Lower Lafourche by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tides 1 to 1.5 feet above ground level. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal Flood conditions will not occur throughout the entire time of the advisory but will occur during high tide periods.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tides 1 to 1.5 feet above ground level. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal Flood conditions will not occur throughout the entire time of the advisory but will occur during high tide periods.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Avery, Burke and Caldwell. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crossnore, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Table Rock, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Edgemont, Globe, Collettsville, Upton, Jonas Ridge, Pineola, Linville and Patterson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Overton, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Overton; Putnam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, De Kalb, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cookeville, Sparta, Smithville, Gainesboro, Algood, Baxter, Burgess Falls State Park, Hamptons Crossroads, Bakers Crossroads, Cummins Falls State Park, Edgar Evans State Park and Rickman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Norton, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Norton; Wise The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Wise County in southwestern Virginia The Northeastern City of Norton in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norton, Wise, Coeburn, Pound and Pardee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0