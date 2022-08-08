Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Supreme Court turns down Biden’s emergency immigration appeal
The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down an emergency appeal from the Biden administration and left in place a Texas judge’s order that says the government must detain and deport immigrants who have serious crimes on their record. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cast her first vote in dissent, saying...
POLITICO
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
Biden, suddenly on a hot streak, signs semiconductor bill as businesses boost investment
President Biden signed a bill that seeks to boost manufacturing of semiconductors and reduce the U.S. tech sector's reliance on Asian companies.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington, nor did it provide information on the residence where he was staying. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
Jan. 6 committee interview cut short by Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and...
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
Daring Ukrainian special forces raid is revealed as cause 'behind explosion at Russian airbase in Crimea' as Ben Wallace dismisses Moscow's explanations saying it clearly wasn't caused by 'someone dropping a cigarette'
Ben Wallace dismissed Moscow's explanation for a series of deadly explosions which destroyed parts of a crucial Russian airbase in Crimea yesterday as Ukraine said its special forces were responsible. The Defence Secretary has said it is 'clear' explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea were not caused by...
Dow jumps more than 500 points as cooling July inflation drives hopes for a Fed 'pivot'
Inflation cooled to 8.5% in July but it remains at levels still too hot for the Federal Reserve's liking.
Wildlife Advocates Suing Federal Officials Over Controversial Gray Wolf Hunting Law
The latest in the gray wolf saga sees the Center for Biological Diversity and Humane… The post Wildlife Advocates Suing Federal Officials Over Controversial Gray Wolf Hunting Law appeared first on Outsider.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
US News and World Report
U.S. Republicans Prepare Consumer Watchdog, SEC Probes as Mid-Term Elections Loom
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican lawmakers are preparing a crackdown on the U.S. consumer and securities watchdogs in the expectation they will gain control of a key congressional committee following the November mid-term elections, according to a dozen financial lobbyists, congressional staffers and lawmakers. With an 80% chance of the...
Balint wins Vermont's Democratic primary for US House
MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — The leader of Vermont's state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
U.S. charges Iranian in plot to murder ex-Trump adviser John Bolton
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States charged a member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.
Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries
Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
