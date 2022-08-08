ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Supreme Court turns down Biden’s emergency immigration appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down an emergency appeal from the Biden administration and left in place a Texas judge’s order that says the government must detain and deport immigrants who have serious crimes on their record. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cast her first vote in dissent, saying...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington, nor did it provide information on the residence where he was staying. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Daily Mail

Daring Ukrainian special forces raid is revealed as cause 'behind explosion at Russian airbase in Crimea' as Ben Wallace dismisses Moscow's explanations saying it clearly wasn't caused by 'someone dropping a cigarette'

Ben Wallace dismissed Moscow's explanation for a series of deadly explosions which destroyed parts of a crucial Russian airbase in Crimea yesterday as Ukraine said its special forces were responsible. The Defence Secretary has said it is 'clear' explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea were not caused by...
MILITARY
Ohio Capital Journal

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Republicans Prepare Consumer Watchdog, SEC Probes as Mid-Term Elections Loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican lawmakers are preparing a crackdown on the U.S. consumer and securities watchdogs in the expectation they will gain control of a key congressional committee following the November mid-term elections, according to a dozen financial lobbyists, congressional staffers and lawmakers. With an 80% chance of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Balint wins Vermont's Democratic primary for US House

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — The leader of Vermont's state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
VERMONT STATE
Cheddar News

Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries

Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
ARIZONA STATE

