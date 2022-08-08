ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK

The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough

Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
MOVIES
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine says he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script

Paddy Considine has revealed he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script. The actor now stars in the show’s prequel series House of the Dragon as King Viserys I Targaryen alongside Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as his siblings.In an interview with The Sunday Times, Considine spoke about receiving the script for Thrones from his agent.“He said, ‘It’s about dragons,’” Considine recalled. “I went, ‘No thanks.’ I didn’t even read it.”Despite the show going on to become a global phenomenon, Considine said he had no regrets, adding: “If I couldn’t be arsed to get myself down...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend

It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
MOVIES

