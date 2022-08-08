Read full article on original website
Related
Giancarlo Esposito Rumoured To Play One Of The Most Legendary X-Men Characters
It wouldn't be a reach to say that Giancarlo Esposito is one of the greatest actors of our era - and that is why it is so exciting to discover that he's been in talks to play one of the most legendary Marvel characters there is. Esposito has chilled our...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans not all that interested in the idea of a Ben Solo prequel series
Disney and Lucasfilm are busy strip-mining every era of the Skywalker saga for spin-offs, so it seems like a no-brainer that one day we’ll start to see shows establishing the sequel trilogy. Star Wars: Resistance even already touched on this, with the series beginning before The Force Awakens and ending up leading into The Rise of Skywalker. But what about a prequel show exploring one of the most interesting sequel trilogy characters: Adam Driver’s Ben Solo/Kylo Ren?
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
RELATED PEOPLE
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Marvel Meeting, Wants to Play Professor X
Click here to read the full article. With “Better Call Saul” firmly in the homestretch of its final season, many fans have wondered what their favorite cast members will do next. “Breaking Bad” turned Bryan Cranston into one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, and many hope Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito will take similar paths. Over the weekend, Esposito shed some light on what he hopes will be his next role when he addressed fans at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio. In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, the actor praised...
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
wegotthiscovered.com
A Texas church performed an illegal, specifically anti-LGBTQ version of ‘Hamilton,’ internet reacts
Everyone remembers the musical phenomenon of Hamilton, a retelling of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America. The musical was so successful that PBS released Hamilton’s America — a documentary about the musical’s inception and creation. But what if we took that musical, added some ‘Christian-friendly’ sermons, and performed it without Disney’s permission? Well, ladies, gentlemen, and those in-between, I present to you, Hamilton: The Musical, performed by The Door McAllen Church in Texas.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’: How did Dream end up getting caught in a trap meant for Death?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Anyone who is done watching The Sandman is aware that it is not one of those series where you can keep one eye on the show while scrolling on Instagram. The mesmerizing adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s wonderful creation needs your undivided attention as it has a habit of gracing the most pressing questions with rather roundabout answers given in blink-and-miss moments. For example, how did Dream get captured instead of Death when Roderick Burgess’ trap and the spells were clearly meant for the other Endless sibling?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is ‘the Hood’ in MCU’s ‘Ironheart?’
The Hood is the confirmed villain for Marvel’s Ironheart TV series, and it’s a big deal. The series will star Dominque Thorne as Iron Man’s successor, set to be introduced in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details about the series are slim, but the girl genius will maintain her comic book origin of creating a suit of armor and becoming a superhero in her own right.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans reach the groundbreaking conclusion that the sequel trilogy ‘doesn’t make sense’
As hard as it may be to believe, there are actually some Star Wars fans who, despite all the hidden and meta brilliance of the sequel trilogy that has gone over all our heads, don’t think the saga makes a whole lot of a sense from a chronological standpoint.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is the ‘Sleepy Sickness’ described in ‘The Sandman’ real?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Just like the rest of the DC Universe from which The Sandman keeps a wary distance, the recently released Netflix series is pure fiction… or so you thought. The first episode of the series starts with the greedy Roderick Burgess trapping Dream, the Lord of Dreams — also “Morpheus” or “Sandman” — and trying to cajole the entity into fulfilling his wishes. But his efforts are in vain as Dream refuses to talk and is thus left in his unescapable cage for the next hundred years. This in turn triggers the widespread and incurable ‘Sleepy Sickness’ and all you need is to rifle through the pages of history to realize that the epidemic the series depicts is not so fictional after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Timothée Chalamet shares teaser for the cannibal movie from ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director, ‘Bones & All’
Timothée Chalamet, one of the most popular active actors currently working in Hollywood, has shared a trailer for his next big project. And this trailer suggests that fans are in for a wild ride when Bones & All hits screens. The tweet simply says: “LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL,”...
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Deadpool Series
Marvel Comics has announced a new Deadpool series starring the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson. The new era for Deadpool begins in November with Deadpool #1, kicking off a new ongoing series from Alyssa Wong (known for her work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Iron Fist) and artist Martin Coccolo (currently drawing the Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover) promising "riotous violence and relentless body horror." Deadpool's new solo series -- the first since the previous Deadpool volume wrapped in January 2021 -- begins with a new group of mercenaries sending Deadpool on "one of his most dangerous missions," complete with "an intoxicating villain" unleashing a plan that has side effects on Wade's body. Also, a new love interest emerges. Here's the synopsis:
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s next for the ‘Better Call Saul’ cast? Here’s what they’re working on now
After 15 years, we are seemingly saying farewell (or, “Saul Gone”) to the world of Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul, and the Breaking Bad world as we know it. With the prequel series wrapping up its six-year run this month, and now that co-creator Vince Gilligan has all but shut down the idea of any more series being set in this world (at least any time in the near future), we’re left to wonder where we can see more of the amazing, tantalizing, brilliant performances from the cast that brought so many characters to life and filled them with vivid color (and occasionally, black and white).
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Palpatine in ‘Star Wars,’ and what else has he been in?
Nearly a half century of life hasn’t been enough to lessen the impact Star Wars has on pop culture. The unyieldingly popular media franchise has been a constant favorite for more than 45 years now, and with each fresh release new life is injected into the Star Wars fandom. A huge amount of credit for the franchise’s enduring popularity goes to its stellar stars, many of whom became lasting celebrities following their appearance in a Star Wars release.
Comments / 0