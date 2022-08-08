Quick questionnaire for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District US House candidates — Cooke, McGrath, Neumann, Pfaff — as primary voting ends Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
Hear why Trump is targeting a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker
During a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump criticized the state’s House Speaker Robin Vos for not decertifying the 2020 election results.
1st congressional district candidate Jeff Ettinger tests positive for COVID
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. -- One of the candidates on the ballot for next week's primary elections was unable to participate in a forum Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.The 1st Congressional District candidate forum was held at Farmfest in Redwood Falls. But Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger was unable to participate.Ettinger said Tuesday that he had taken all precautions, including being fully vaccinated, but still tested positive."I am committed to the vitality of our farm economy and am disappointed that I will not be able to attend the event," he tweeted.Ettinger, former Hormel Foods chief executive, will be representing the Democratic ticket against Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad in a special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.While the Aug. 9 special election will determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn's term, the stakes are likely higher than that, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.The district stretches across Minnesota's southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops Senate bid
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, clearing the path for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to win the nomination on Aug. 9. Barnes is going to be the party's nominee to take on Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a top target for Democrats this...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Wisconsin judge awards $163,000 in fees in election probe lawsuit
A judge Monday awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election. The fees will be paid by Wisconsin taxpayers and add to...
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but both Democrats and Republicans said Wednesday that the former president’s involvement in key races for governor and U.S. Senate could come back to hurt them in the swing state. Trump’s pick for...
Republican Brad Finstad will win special election in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects
Republican Brad Finstad will win the special election in Minnesota's 1st congressional district, holding the seat for the GOP, CNN projects.
Race For Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District In National Spotlight As Voters Head to The Polls.
Voters cast ballots in a recent election.Kristopher Radder/via AP. As Wisconsin voters head to the polls today, one race, in particular, is drawing national attention. Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is seen by many as the number one House district likely to flip. Democratic Ron Kind has held the seat since 1997, but the incumbent announced his retirement in August last year.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington, nor did it provide information on the residence where he was staying. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
Washington Examiner
Brad Finstad wins Minnesota special election to succeed late Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District to succeed the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, according to multiple projections and a concession from his opponent. Finstad, a former Department of Agriculture official, defeated the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party nominee, former Hormel Foods chief executive...
NBC News
Michels' Wisconsin win comes as self-funders have struggled in primaries this year
Wisconsin Republican Tim Michels, who had been backed by former President Donald Trump, won his gubernatorial primary Tuesday thanks in no small part to his own deep pockets. Campaign finance reports show Michels gave his campaign at least $10.6 million, the vast majority of what he raised to fund his victory over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary against former Minneapolis Council Member Don Samuels.
Public safety advocate and former council member Don Samuels said he will support Omar in the November 8 general election. Omar is seeking her third term in Congress. The post Congresswoman Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary against former Minneapolis Council Member Don Samuels. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
