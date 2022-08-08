ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rodolfo Castro’s on-field phone flub a relatable moment

PHOENIX (AP) — The moment was hilarious because it was so relatable. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and third-base coach Mike Rabelo stood and stared, mortified, at a smartphone that had mistakenly made its way onto a Major League Baseball field on Tuesday night. Even third base umpire Adam Hamari had the perfect reaction, pointing at the phone that had come loose out of Castro’s back pocket during a slide, trying not to giggle at the absurdity of the situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound

The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez taking seat for Brewers Wednesday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Keston Hiura will replace Tellez on first base and bat sixth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong kept out of Milwaukee matinee Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Luis Urias will move to second base while Mike Brosseau starts on the hot corner and hits out of the cleanup spot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura held out of Brewers' Tuesday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hiura hit a home run in each of the last two contests, but he will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest. Andrew McCutchen will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Farmer (neck) scratched Monday for Reds, Donovan Solano now starting

Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer has been scratched from the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Farmer was previously penciled in to play third base and hit fifth. Mike Moustakas will now be on the hot corner and Donovan Solano has been added to the lineup in place of Farmer. Solano will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
