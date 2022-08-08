Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
Reds win in 10th, take series from Brewers
Aristides Aquino’s infield single in the top of the 10th inning scored the go-ahead run for the Cincinnati Reds, who
Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
Rodolfo Castro’s on-field phone flub a relatable moment
PHOENIX (AP) — The moment was hilarious because it was so relatable. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and third-base coach Mike Rabelo stood and stared, mortified, at a smartphone that had mistakenly made its way onto a Major League Baseball field on Tuesday night. Even third base umpire Adam Hamari had the perfect reaction, pointing at the phone that had come loose out of Castro’s back pocket during a slide, trying not to giggle at the absurdity of the situation.
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto on the WILD story that fueled him his entire career | Flippin' Bats
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto joins Ben Verlander to tell him the story of his call up to the big leagues and how that whole process fueled him his entire career. He also touches on how he is not a fan of taking a strike and much more!
Rowdy Tellez taking seat for Brewers Wednesday afternoon
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Keston Hiura will replace Tellez on first base and bat sixth.
Kolten Wong kept out of Milwaukee matinee Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Luis Urias will move to second base while Mike Brosseau starts on the hot corner and hits out of the cleanup spot.
Keston Hiura held out of Brewers' Tuesday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hiura hit a home run in each of the last two contests, but he will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest. Andrew McCutchen will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup.
Kyle Farmer (neck) scratched Monday for Reds, Donovan Solano now starting
Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer has been scratched from the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Farmer was previously penciled in to play third base and hit fifth. Mike Moustakas will now be on the hot corner and Donovan Solano has been added to the lineup in place of Farmer. Solano will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Monday.
Tommy Henry pitches Diamondbacks past Pirates
Tommy Henry tossed seven strong innings for his first major league victory and Jake McCarthy drove in three runs as
Reds lose Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas to injuries
Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India and third baseman Mike Moustakas left the Reds’ game against the New York Mets with
