Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is excited about the prospects of a new mixed-use retail and housing development in the Riverlife area. “It was really exciting to see what people had envisioned for that space,” said Rosenberg. “I think working with [SC] Swiderski is going to be fabulous, I’m really excited.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Voters Pass Transportation Referendum
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Transportation projects in Stevens Point that total more than $1 million will now need approval from voters before becoming a reality if canvassing of Stevens Point’s transportation referendum bill holds up. Tuesday’s binding referendum question in the city passed on a razor-thin margin...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
More Delays for Wausau Drinking Water Treatment Plant
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another setback has delayed the start date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment plant. According to a statement from Public Works Director Eric Lindman, this time it’s a quality control issue. Around 350 primed and coated ductile iron fittings had their factory-applied coatings fail and fall off.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Police Deny Social Media Posts Of Active Shooter In Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote, “The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
Comments / 0