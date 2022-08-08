WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is excited about the prospects of a new mixed-use retail and housing development in the Riverlife area. “It was really exciting to see what people had envisioned for that space,” said Rosenberg. “I think working with [SC] Swiderski is going to be fabulous, I’m really excited.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO