Spanish bullet train service resumes after five-hour suspension

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MADRID, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Spanish state-owned railway operator Renfe suspended the bullet train service between Madrid and Barcelona for five hours on Monday morning after cables were stolen, the company said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was detained after he was found close to train tracks near Santa Oliva in Catalonia, local police said on Twitter, adding that further arrests have not been ruled out.

Renfe established an alternative train route bypassing the high-speed network to take travellers from the capital to the country's second-largest city, Barcelona, the statement said.

At 1115 local time, after more than five hours of suspension, the train service between Spain's two largest cities resumed.

The tourism industry's vigorous post-pandemic recovery this summer has stretched Spain's transport infrastructure, as it has in other European countries, leaving it vulnerable to any kind of disruption.

