21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
sunny95.com
Clippers 6, Saints 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Xzavion Curry struck out six hitters as the Clippers blanked the St. Paul Saints 6-0 in the opening game of a series at CHS Field Tuesday night. The right-hander (3-1) gave up only two hit in six innings on the mound. Oscar Mercado drove in...
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian Academy 5-star small forward, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the weekend with the nation's No. 5 basketball recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. That group was built on the depth of three in-state four-star talents - Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal and St. ...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football rankings: St. Edward, Springfield headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Ohio kicks off next week with 359 games scheduled Aug. 18-20. After going 15-1 and winning the Division I state championship last season, St. Edward (Lakewood) debuts at No. 1 in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25. The Eagles' state title was the third under...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State
James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
BM5: Back to the Glenville pipeline | Dijon back in the fold? | Vibes from first week of practice
For the first time since Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State has landed a Cleveland Glenville prospect. Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese selected the Buckeyes over the weekend, and Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, plus:. * Is 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson going to recommit to Ohio State? There is some...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In The Short North
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
sunny95.com
Dolly Parton Day
COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine has declared today Dolly Parton Day in Ohio as the country music superstar visits Columbus to celebrate early literacy and the success of her Imagination Library. A favorite project of First Lady Fran DeWine, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than...
sunny95.com
Ms. Oktoberfest 2022
Do you have what it takes to be the next Ms. Oktoberfest?! Ms. Oktoberfest is the goodwill ambassador of the Columbus Oktoberfest and represents the festival throughout the year in addition to being in attendance throughout the festival weekend, happening September 9-11 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair! Register HERE to submit your bio and photo and be sure to visit ColumbusOktoberfest.com today for all the festival details.
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
sunny95.com
Columbus schools, teachers union called back to negotiating table
COLUMBUS – A federal mediator has asked Columbus City Schools officials and the union representing the district’s teachers and other employees to come back to the bargaining table Wednesday as the two sides try to stave off a potential strike. Members of the Columbus Education Association, which represents...
