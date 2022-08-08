Read full article on original website
MLB
How Adam has emerged as the Rays' unexpected relief ace
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are a lot of ways to describe what Jason Adam has been for the Rays this season. Dominant. Lights-out. Nasty. Elite. Invaluable. Considering the 31-year-old right-hander signed a split contract during Spring Training, with part of his appeal being that he had a Minor League option, you can safely throw the word “unexpectedly” in front of them all.
MLB
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
MLB
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
Giants' incredible relay swings momentum, keys 'W'
SAN DIEGO -- The 2022 Giants have not been known for their glovework, but their defense saved the day in a 1-0 win over the Padres in Monday night’s series opener at Petco Park. Left fielder Luis González, shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Joey Bart teamed up to make...
MLB
Blue Jays ready for long stretch vs. O's: 'It's going to be competitive'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on the 2022 season, they probably didn’t predict their road to the postseason would necessarily go through Baltimore. But now, thanks to the idiosyncrasies of this year's schedule, it very well might. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards, then,...
MLB
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th
DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
MLB
Winker flying high after grand slam puts away Angels
SEATTLE -- It was, objectively, a perfect day of baseball. And definitely for the Mariners. Seattle snapped out of its offensive funk thanks to Jesse Winker’s third-inning grand slam. Marco Gonzales bounced back big after a month-long skid. The Blue Angels regularly did flyovers as part of SeaFair on Lake Washington. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on this low-80s sun-soaked afternoon. There were a whopping 34,837 on hand.
MLB
Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save
PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
MLB
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
MLB
Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid
ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
MLB
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
MLB
Tough way to finish road trip for Duran, Sox
KANSAS CITY -- For the Red Sox, it’s time to hit the reset button after a string of 17 consecutive playing days ended on Sunday afternoon with a thud. Boston didn’t have the pitching, hitting or defense to keep up with the Royals in a 13-5 loss at Kauffman Stadium. The Red Sox, who dropped three of four in the series, will finally have an off-day on Monday before getting back to work against the Braves on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
MLB
These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
Voit vying to make a major impact with Nats
CHICAGO -- Luke Voit has wasted no time making Washington his new home. After being acquired from the Padres at the Trade Deadline, Voit has already made an impact on the field and in the Nationals’ clubhouse. He crushed his second home run in a Nationals uniform on Monday...
MLB
Melendez (6 RBIs) rakes as hungry Royals rookies feast
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are letting the kids play, and it looks like it’s going to be all right. A youth movement has stormed to Kansas City over the past week as the Royals took three out of four against the Red Sox, capped by Sunday afternoon’s 13-5 win at Kauffman Stadium. All 12 RBIs were logged by rookies, which matched the club record previously accomplished in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Aug. 21, 1995.
MLB
Mountcastle (HR, 2 RBIs) boosts historic numbers vs. Jays
BALTIMORE -- These tend to come with Ryan Mountcastle. He can hit the cover off the ball for a prolonged stretch, morphing himself into one of the hottest hitters in the league with power to all fields -- especially power out of the field. But those stretches can get paired up with some cool spurts, including elevated strikeout numbers and few walks.
MLB
Dunn to make 1st start since June 2021 Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Even though they knew he was still working his way back from a 2021 shoulder injury, the Reds wanted right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn to be part of the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. Dunn will finally get to make his...
MLB
Pirates unveil inaugural Hall of Fame class
BALTIMORE -- The Pirates are leaning into their storied history in a big way. The team unveiled its 19-member inaugural Hall of Fame class before Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, detailing its plans to honor the most consequential contributors in franchise history. The class, composed of 16 MLB...
MLB
Diving into World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. The second half of the season is officially in full swing. As usual, we’ll dive into our latest Power Rankings to see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB
Hoyer on Cubs: It's time to prioritize the up-and-comers
CHICAGO -- As Jed Hoyer sat in the home dugout at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations discussed the team’s decision to part ways with veteran Jason Heyward after this season. It is time, Hoyer explained, to prioritize playing time for up-and-comers like Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez.
