ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO