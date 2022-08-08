ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday. The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Noble Corporation (NE) PT Lowered to $42 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst James West ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades WM Technology Inc (MAPS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion downgraded WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Raymond James Downgrades Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) to Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Li Auto (LI) Down in Pre-Market; Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is down slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) PT Raised to $30 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades V2X, Inc. (VVX) to Buy

Stifel analyst Bert W. Subin upgraded V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Craig-Hallum Downgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Hold

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff L. Van Rhee downgraded Cerence Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley Resumes AMP Ltd (AMP:AU) (AMLYY) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrei Stadnik ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kyle downgraded Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
