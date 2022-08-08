ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Hub Group (HUBG) PT Raised to $117 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Noble Corporation (NE) PT Lowered to $42 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst James West ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qinetiq Group (QQ:LN) (QNTQY) PT Raised to GBP4.20 at Citi

Citi analyst Samuel Burgess raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Isi#Vtol#Evercore#Stock#Linus Business#Bristow Group
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) PT Raised to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

XP Inc. (XP) PT Lowered to $27 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Marcelo Telles ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Salzgitter AG (SZG:GR) (SZGPY) PT Lowered to EUR25 at UBS

UBS analyst Andrew Jonesk lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades CF Industries (CF) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded CF Industries (NYSE: CF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) PT Raised to $30 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy