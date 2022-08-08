Read full article on original website
Hub Group (HUBG) PT Raised to $117 at Susquehanna
Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY:CN) (MTYFF) PT Raised to Cdn$70 at TD Securities
TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard raised
Noble Corporation (NE) PT Lowered to $42 at Evercore ISI
Evercore ISI analyst James West
Qinetiq Group (QQ:LN) (QNTQY) PT Raised to GBP4.20 at Citi
Citi analyst Samuel Burgess raised
American Electric Power (AEP) PT Raised to $107 at Evercore ISI
Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopra
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Propel Holdings (PRL:CN) PT Raised to Cdn$12.75 at Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan
Mega Financial Holding Co (2886:TT) PT Lowered to NT$31.30 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Jemmy S Huang
Invitae Corporation (NVTA) PT Raised to $2.50 at SVB Leerink
SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda
XP Inc. (XP) PT Lowered to $27 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Marcelo Telles
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight
JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral
Salzgitter AG (SZG:GR) (SZGPY) PT Lowered to EUR25 at UBS
UBS analyst Andrew Jonesk lowered
TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered
Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
Barclays Upgrades CF Industries (CF) to Overweight
Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded CF Industries (NYSE: CF) from
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) PT Raised to $30 at Susquehanna
Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised
Amber Enterprises India Ltd (AMBER:IN) PT Lowered to INR2,840 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Pulkit Patni
UBS Starts Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd (909:HK) at Neutral
UBS analyst Wendy Zhang initiates
