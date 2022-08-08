Read full article on original website
Related
Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance
The bill's narrower focus is not expected to hurt the private insurance market and could even help restrain drug price increases in the future, health policy experts said.
Democrats' plans for drug price controls will hurt, not help Americans by squelching innovation and cures
We are entering the most exciting time of biomedical innovation and advancement in American history. Our growing understanding of human genetics and the promise of personalized medicine will advance the race to cure cancer and treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, this progress will be erased if Congress passes government drug price controls, which will end the promise of innovation and prevent patients from seeing the benefits of the next generation of cures.
mmm-online.com
More ‘games’ in store? Drugmakers ponder response to Medicare price controls
House lawmakers this week are expected to follow the Senate’s lead in passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes a provision allowing Medicare to rein in drug prices. It’s the penultimate step before the legislation arrives on president Biden’s desk for his all-but-certain sign-off. While...
bloomberglaw.com
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures
Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Private insurers won't get drug price break, clause struck from Senate bill
Democrats’ plans for lowering prescription drug prices took a hit Saturday as they prepared to move their massive reconciliation bill through the chamber. Driving the news: The Senate parliamentarian said provisions had to be struck from the plan that would have forced pharmaceutical companies to give rebates if prices for their products sold to private insurers exceeded inflation, the Associated Press reports.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Republicans Vote to Strike Down Insulin Price Cap for Non-Medicare Patients
The GOP is under fire on social media after Republicans strike down the Democrat led initiative to cap the price of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare and those who are on private insurance. Why did Republicans overwhelmingly choose not to cap insulin? Which Republicans voted in favor of the measure?
Social Security Stimulus Snafu: California and Florida Are Leaving the Poorest Out Of Inflation Relief
To help combat the rising costs associated with inflation, some states are offering relief checks to residents -- but apparently not all residents. It seems that those not eligible to receive funds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
What The Inflation Reduction Act Could Actually Do For You, From Climate To Medication Costs
In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins to date for the Biden Administration, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 2022. The bill contains numerous carryovers (and has some major omissions) from Biden’s Build Back Better Act that was stonewalled in the Senate late last year. After a marathon debate in the Senate that ended in a deadlock broken by Vice President Harris’ vote, the bill heads to the House, where it will likely be approved.
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
California senators praise passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – A sweeping tax, climate and health care bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday won praise from both of California's senators as it now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes $740 billion in...
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could save consumers money and protect the planet
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would lower the costs of sustainable energy technologies and energy-saving devices.
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania Senators Divided on Inflation Reduction Act
Pennsylvania’s senators disagree on the Inflation Reduction Act and the bills consequences. The Inflation Reduction Act passed in the Senate on Sunday along a partisan vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. : Pennsylvania: Defense Attorney Corey Kolcharno, Charged for Pressuring Clients For Sex. The Bill. The...
GO in the Know: Inflation Reduction Act Effects & Top Financial News for August 9
Today is Hold Hands Day, but you don't need us to hold your hand as you run through the list of Tuesday's top financial stories. You got this. The Big Lead: Inflation Reduction Act's Tax Reform To...
Comments / 0