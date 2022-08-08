ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Democrats' plans for drug price controls will hurt, not help Americans by squelching innovation and cures

We are entering the most exciting time of biomedical innovation and advancement in American history. Our growing understanding of human genetics and the promise of personalized medicine will advance the race to cure cancer and treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, this progress will be erased if Congress passes government drug price controls, which will end the promise of innovation and prevent patients from seeing the benefits of the next generation of cures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mmm-online.com

More ‘games’ in store? Drugmakers ponder response to Medicare price controls

House lawmakers this week are expected to follow the Senate’s lead in passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes a provision allowing Medicare to rein in drug prices. It’s the penultimate step before the legislation arrives on president Biden’s desk for his all-but-certain sign-off. While...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures

Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Axios

Private insurers won't get drug price break, clause struck from Senate bill

Democrats’ plans for lowering prescription drug prices took a hit Saturday as they prepared to move their massive reconciliation bill through the chamber. Driving the news: The Senate parliamentarian said provisions had to be struck from the plan that would have forced pharmaceutical companies to give rebates if prices for their products sold to private insurers exceeded inflation, the Associated Press reports.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medicare Part D#Drug Prices#Innovation#Prescription Drug#Politics State#Politics Legislative#American#J J#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fatherly

What The Inflation Reduction Act Could Actually Do For You, From Climate To Medication Costs

In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins to date for the Biden Administration, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 2022. The bill contains numerous carryovers (and has some major omissions) from Biden’s Build Back Better Act that was stonewalled in the Senate late last year. After a marathon debate in the Senate that ended in a deadlock broken by Vice President Harris’ vote, the bill heads to the House, where it will likely be approved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Denver

Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
COLORADO STATE
Lootpress

US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy