Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
cnycentral.com
Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
localsyr.com
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
Fire damages James St. building, 4th apartment complex fire in 30 days, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Tuesday battled a fire in a James Street apartment, the fourth major apartment building fire in 30 days, officials said. Syracuse firefighters were called out at about 11:40 a.m. to the Jamesview Apartments at 1025 James St., according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
cnycentral.com
Replacement of bridge over I-90 in Onondaga County expected to be complete in summer 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of an $8.2 million bridge repair project over I-90 in Onondaga County on Monday. The interchange 35 bridge (Syracuse – East Syracuse – NY route 298) over I-90 at milepost 278.93 in Syracuse will be replaced with a new structure.
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
cortlandvoice.com
Traffic tickets in the city returning to ‘normal’ count
Traffic tickets, or infraction-level offenses, in the City of Cortland are rising and returning to the normal (and yearly) count seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to this year’s June report on arrest breakdowns from the city police department, the six-month count for infractions this year is 1,296. The report also notes that at the end of June last year, there were only 211 infractions.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
cnycentral.com
Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
urbancny.com
Robbery, Stabbing and Burglary: Monday August 8th Busy Time Period for Syracuse Police
Griffiths Street Stabbing Reported – Monday, August 8th, 2022, at around 12:48 A.M., Officers responded to an apartment at 110 Griffiths Street for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, Officers located a 24-year-old male who was stabbed in the midsection. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The victim reported being stabbed just prior to police arrival while in the 900 block of Butternut Street. The victim reported that three males physically attacked him, and one of the males stabbed him in the midsection. The suspects fled the scene after the attack.*
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
cnycentral.com
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Comments / 0