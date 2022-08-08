Griffiths Street Stabbing Reported – Monday, August 8th, 2022, at around 12:48 A.M., Officers responded to an apartment at 110 Griffiths Street for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, Officers located a 24-year-old male who was stabbed in the midsection. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The victim reported being stabbed just prior to police arrival while in the 900 block of Butternut Street. The victim reported that three males physically attacked him, and one of the males stabbed him in the midsection. The suspects fled the scene after the attack.*

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO