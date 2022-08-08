ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak rapped Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' to his aides and it was super cringe

Just when you thought Rishi Sunak couldn't get any more cringeworthy it has emerged that he loves to sing Vanilla Ice at karaoke and appears to know the words to the hit single 'Ice, Ice, Baby.'

In an interview published last weekend with The Sunday Times , Sunak, who is massively behind Liz Truss in the polls to become the next Tory leader, reportedly broke into song and bopped his head when he recited the first few bars from the 1990 anthem.

The Times' report begins by saying: "Rishi Sunak has a cheeky grin on his face. The former chancellor of the exchequer's head bops from side to side as he starts to rap: "Stop collaborate and listen, Ice is back with a brand-new invention. Something grabs a hold of me tightly. Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly. Will it ever stop?"

The little moment appeared to go down a treat with his aides who apparently 'fell about laughing.' Well, we don't see anyone else laughing and judging by the reaction online people feel that Sunak might need some help or just a quiet word in the ear to stop this kind of cringe activity.


That being said, the Vanilla Ice revelation might be the least Sunak has to worry about as elsewhere in the piece he reveals that he used to go to club nights at venues called 'Fifth Avenue', 'Park End' and 'Yes'. Oh...and the title of the piece in the Times was "My wife definitely drinks... it massively irritates her that I don’t."

