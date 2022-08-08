Read full article on original website
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has hit out at some of the team's supporters for violent behaviour during Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Ipswich. The U's won a game at Portman Road for the first time since 1951 to reach round two of the competition. Although in different counties, the...
MICK JONES, the former assistant of manager Neil Warnock, has passed away at the age of 75. London side Queens Park Rangers and Warnock lead the tributes for the ex-coach. In a touching tribute, Warnock wrote on Twitter: "Sad to report my old assistant manager Mick Jones passed away this morning.
A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
Ryan Giggs arrived at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday, 8 August, to face trial accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend.The ex-Manchester United footballer is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.Giggs has also been charged with assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Ms Greville and common assault of her sister Emma Greville at his home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.Mr Giggs denies all the charges and has pleaded not guilty.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rebekah Vardy says there was ‘a lot of sexism involved’ Wagatha Christie court caseThornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit
T20 Blast winners Hampshire maintained their 100% record in the One-Day Cup as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Northants in a dramatic finale on the Isle of Wight. Chasing Hampshire's total of 199 all out, Northants lost their last five wickets for 11 runs, three of...
A woman who claims ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs controlled her in their relationship thought he was her “soul mate” but saw early “red flags”, a court has heard.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told detectives it was “almost like was he was two people” during their relationship.Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.She said: “He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things...
A football club said requests for girls to join its team have soared since England won Euro 2022. Wyrley Juniors, in Staffordshire, started its female team in 2000 and has 18 girls and four ladies teams for the current season. But chairman Keith Hardy said demand to play at the...
Newport County have banned a fan from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending a police investigation into a "missile-throwing" incident. Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss, said he had had stones thrown at him during his new side's 1-0 win at Rodney Parade on Saturday. Flynn also said he...
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
