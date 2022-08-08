ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough

A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
WORLD
#Gills#Efl
The Independent

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester court accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex

Ryan Giggs arrived at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday, 8 August, to face trial accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend.The ex-Manchester United footballer is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.Giggs has also been charged with assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Ms Greville and common assault of her sister Emma Greville at his home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.Mr Giggs denies all the charges and has pleaded not guilty.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rebekah Vardy says there was ‘a lot of sexism involved’ Wagatha Christie court caseThornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Red flags’ seen in Ryan Giggs’ behaviour, trial told

A woman who claims ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs controlled her in their relationship thought he was her “soul mate” but saw early “red flags”, a court has heard.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told detectives it was “almost like was he was two people” during their relationship.Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.She said: “He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lionesses win sees demand soar at Staffordshire football club

A football club said requests for girls to join its team have soared since England won Euro 2022. Wyrley Juniors, in Staffordshire, started its female team in 2000 and has 18 girls and four ladies teams for the current season. But chairman Keith Hardy said demand to play at the...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD

