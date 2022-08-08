A woman who claims ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs controlled her in their relationship thought he was her “soul mate” but saw early “red flags”, a court has heard.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told detectives it was “almost like was he was two people” during their relationship.Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.She said: “He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO