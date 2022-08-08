Read full article on original website
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
Trial Starts For Texas Dad Accused Of Teenage Daughters’ 'Honor Killings'
Yaser Said, who was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List in 2014, is accused of gunning down his daughters, Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18, in a taxi cab near a Texas motel in 2008 and then fleeing prosecution. A Texas taxi cab driver who spent years on the FBI’s...
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody
New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
Missing Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson: A father's unending search for his son, one year later
The father of a fledgling Arizona-based geologist who has been missing for more than a year is relentlessly seeking answers related to what has happened to his son as he says the case is not receiving the attention it deserves. Daniel Robinson was last seen when he suddenly left the...
A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?
It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release. Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on...
‘Hunted’: one in three people killed by US police were fleeing, data reveals
In many cases, the encounters started as traffic stops or there were no allegations of violence or serious crimes
Biden denounces 'horrific and hateful killings' of at least four Muslim men in New Mexico: Latest victim of mysterious spree recently became US citizen
President Joe Biden has deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked. The president took to Twitter Sunday to say he was 'angered and saddened' by the slayings and reiterated his administration 'stands strongly with the Muslim community.'. Police in Albuquerque -...
Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men
Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
Major update in feared ‘serial killer’ case after four Muslim men found dead and police link cases
THE murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico are now thought to be linked and a suspected serial killer is feared to have been involved, police have revealed. Law enforcement in Albuquerque has identified a vehicle they believe is linked to the deaths of the four men in the area since November of 2021.
Daily Beast
Texas ‘Honor Killing’ Dad Claims Shadowy People Were Following Him
A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of a taxi in an “honor killing” before going on the lam for over a decade took the stand in his own defense on Monday—and claimed he “felt his life was in danger” the night of the 2008 incident.
'We're all terrified': Albuquerque Muslim community is rattled by serial killer: Men attend evening prayers in pairs as businesses close early and students refuse to leave home after fourth killing
The Muslim community in Albuquerque is living in fear after a spate of targeted killings against Pakistani and Afghan immigrants. The serial killer is yet to be found but police believe they are responsible for the shooting deaths of four men; Mohammed Ahmadi, 62, Aftab Hussein, 41, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Naeem Hussain, 25.
FBI, Albuquerque police probe possible link among killings of 4 Muslim men. What we know.
Authorities were searching for clues Monday into a possible link between the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over nine months.
US News and World Report
Fourth Muslim Man Murdered in New Mexico in 'Targeted Killings'
(Reuters) - Police in New Mexico and federal agencies were probing the murders of four Muslim men to determine if the killings, the latest of which happened on Friday evening, were linked while the state's governor described them as "targeted killings." Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters on Saturday...
Officers Identify ‘Primary Suspect’ After 4 Muslim Men Killed in Albuquerque
Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, identified the man suspected of killing four Muslim men in the city as Muhammad Syed, 51. So far, Syed is charged with killing Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Cops said they are working with local prosecutors on potential charges in the Aug. 5 murder of Naeem Hussain, 25, and Nov. 7 murder of Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi.
