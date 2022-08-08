ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
CBS Denver

'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.  A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
#Funerals#Shooting#Mosque#Violent Crime#Cnn#A Shia Muslim
Oxygen

A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?

It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
Daily Mail

Biden denounces 'horrific and hateful killings' of at least four Muslim men in New Mexico: Latest victim of mysterious spree recently became US citizen

President Joe Biden has deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked. The president took to Twitter Sunday to say he was 'angered and saddened' by the slayings and reiterated his administration 'stands strongly with the Muslim community.'. Police in Albuquerque -...
Law & Crime

Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men

Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
Daily Mail

'We're all terrified': Albuquerque Muslim community is rattled by serial killer: Men attend evening prayers in pairs as businesses close early and students refuse to leave home after fourth killing

The Muslim community in Albuquerque is living in fear after a spate of targeted killings against Pakistani and Afghan immigrants. The serial killer is yet to be found but police believe they are responsible for the shooting deaths of four men; Mohammed Ahmadi, 62, Aftab Hussein, 41, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Naeem Hussain, 25.
US News and World Report

Fourth Muslim Man Murdered in New Mexico in 'Targeted Killings'

(Reuters) - Police in New Mexico and federal agencies were probing the murders of four Muslim men to determine if the killings, the latest of which happened on Friday evening, were linked while the state's governor described them as "targeted killings." Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters on Saturday...
Law & Crime

Officers Identify ‘Primary Suspect’ After 4 Muslim Men Killed in Albuquerque

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, identified the man suspected of killing four Muslim men in the city as Muhammad Syed, 51. So far, Syed is charged with killing Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Cops said they are working with local prosecutors on potential charges in the Aug. 5 murder of Naeem Hussain, 25, and Nov. 7 murder of Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

