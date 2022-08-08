ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfJjq_0h8khhhD00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. West.

JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane.

A small white SUV was also driving eastbound, when for unknown reasons the bike made a sudden left turn across traffic. This resulted in the cyclist being killed at the scene.

The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

This marks the 116th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area

Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
ESPN 690

Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Man found dead after van crashes into pond, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit responded to a call about a vehicle submerged in a pond just north of 2100 Jefferson St. N. Upon arriving at the scene, officials noted that the top of the vehicle was still visible over the water. They say that it is also likely the vehicle has been submerged for more than 24 hours.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Jso
ESPN 690

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ESPN 690

FHP: Fatal crash on Philips Highway, Shad Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 4:25 am - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that an SUV was traveling south on Philips Highway, at Shad Road in the left lane just before 9:30 p.m. A man was walking west across the highway when the SUV collided with this person. The man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Early voting for Florida Primary begins Monday in Duval County

Jacksonville FL — Starting Monday, the early voting period for the Florida Primary begins in Duval County. Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan says 20 locations will be open countywide for early voting and all locations will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM through August 21st. The only change in location from the 2020 election cycle is the early voting location serving the Brentwood area has moved from the Gateway Town Center to the Joseph Lee Center.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
896
Followers
3K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy