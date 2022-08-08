'The Ultimate Driving Machine' is a pretty great slogan, but it's created a constant problem for BMW. If the company produces anything less than a perfect driver's car, it gets criticized to the point of becoming an internet meme. No vehicle in recent memory has met the ire of online comment sections quite like the 2023 BMW iX. Introduced last year as BMW's first mainstream electric SUV in the US (the iX3 was not sold here), the iX looks fit to battle other luxury EVs such as the Audi e-Tron, Tesla Model X, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. But you may not know it from the mean comments scattered around the internet.

